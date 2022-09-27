Diablo IV End Game Beta Invites Distributed

It looks like a sub-set of excited Diablo IV players are now going to be even more excited for the coming 2023 release, with Blizzard having sent out end game beta invites to several players. Reports are surfacing across social media platforms as well as forums such as Reddit and Resetera, that the Diablo IV developer has begun to distribute codes that grant players access to the coming end game beta, which will, as the name implies, will allow players the chance to sample and test out the various things that you can do once the campaign itself is complete.

In a post on the Blizzard blog last week, it was revealed that codes would be going out imminently, though the contents are confidential meaning that players will be unable to publically share their experiences in any form. What we do know from the blog post however is that those who participate will have access to a range of end game activities including Helltide, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, Fields of Hatred, and Paragon Boards.

Explaining the rationale behind this access in the blog post, Blizzard said the following,

We have decided to focus the Closed Beta on Diablo IV’s end-game offerings for a few reasons. The full story of Lilith’s return to Sanctuary is not something we would like to spoil prior to release—players will experience a post-campaign Sanctuary during the Closed End Game Beta. Also, for many, the end game is their favorite aspect of Diablo—we want to ensure it feels satisfying, and with no shortage of challenging variety to experience across many, many demon-slaying gaming sessions. To achieve this, we’re collecting community feedback early so that it may be integrated into Diablo IV prior to launch. Players who are selected to participate in the Closed End Game Beta will have the ability to provide feedback between bouts of cutting down demons through an in-game feedback tool.

The post also explained who was eligible

We’ll be using gameplay data to invite a limited number of Diablo players who have recently spent significant amounts of time playing the end-game experiences of Diablo II: Resurrected, Diablo III, and Diablo Immortal.

Those who have been receiving invites across the last 24 hours have clearly been amongst the most elite Diablo players, and will likely be able to provide some of the most in-depth feedback to Blizzard. Invites will be distributed up until November 18, 2022, and so for anyone who is keen to participate, they still have time – get those gameplay hours up, and make sure that your “News and Special Offers from Battle.net” option within your privacy settings has been enabled so that Blizzard can get in touch. This must be done before October 11, in order for Blizzard to get to work and send out the invites. Public sessions will be available in 2023.

Diablo IV is slated to come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

