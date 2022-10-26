Check Out The Deep Rock Galactic Season 3 Trailer

It looks as though the space dwarves of Deep Rock Galactic will have a new and deadly challenge on their hands as they gear up for Season 3. To give players a heads-up on what’s coming next, Coffee Stain Studios has dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming content. Players are advised to prepare for Plaguefall, which sounds like it’ll need plenty of mining-based shooter action to fend off.

The new narrated trailer gives players a bit more of an inside look at the new season, which looks set to centre upon a planetary infection that’s sweeping the world of Hoxxes IV. Dealing with planetary pathogens should be a walk in the park after the last few years, but this is no ordinary infection. Caused by a rogue comet that’s shedding some truly gross-sounding infected meteorites on its journey, the diseased rocks can literally hit Hoxxes and contaminate everything and anything in their wake. The whole “plaguefall” title makes a lot more sense now, right?

The new and frankly kind of disgusting-looking disease is affectionately named the Rockpox. It certainly looks as though the outbreak is about to cause chaos for the dwarves as they carry out their mining activities. The boil-inducing pox is infecting the rocks and local ecosystem and clearly needs to be stopped. Players can check out the new trailer right here to get a few steps ahead of the outbreak before it takes hold of the game.

Deep Rock Galactic will kick off its third season on Steam on November 3, with the update heading to the Microsoft Store and console versions of the game a little later, on November 17. The title’s previous two seasons have brought continued success to the mining FPS and the latest one looks set to engage players even further. Alongside dealing with the threat of the Rockpox, players will be able to get their hands on a number of new weapons and projectiles to help them in their fight back against the effects of the disease.

Players will also need to get their hygiene game back up to scratch, as it won’t be enough to just take down any infected Glyphids or boil-encrusted flora and fauna. Areas will need to be thoroughly sterilised as well as ensuring any plague hearts leftover in the fallen meteorites are collected. These will prove to be valuable resources during the ongoing new season.

Season 3 will re-introduce the performance pass in Deep Rock Galactic, which is essentially the game’s season pass. Players will be able to work their way through 100 tiers of unlockable cosmetics, weapon frameworks, in-game resources and other items as part of the new seasonal update.

Deep Rock Galactic is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. Season 3 rolls out on November 3 on Steam and November 17 on all other platforms.

