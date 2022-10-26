Pokemon Gold and Silver Gets Spooky Easter Egg Found 21 Years Later

The Pokemon world is full of many entities and beliefs. We know through the soon-to-be nine generations that there are other worlds, new dimensions, entities that live in space, and even gods that helped shape its world. Just as important, we know that death happens in the world and that spirits live on when certain events occur. The most famous of these incidents is that of the Marowak spirit that lived in the Pokemon Tower within Lavender Town. The spirit was of a Marowak mother that lost its Cubone, and you had to fight it to calm the soul down and let it pass on. But that isn’t the only ghost story in the games, as Pokemon Gold and Silver has now proved.

On Reddit, a user by the name of Jugol posted a video that revealed a spooky Easter Egg just in time for Halloween. In the game, when you get access to the Kanto region, you can go and explore all the places from the original games. But the twist is that you see some differences between them. For example, new Gym Leaders, there’s an age to certain places, etc. One such place that aged was a former Daycare Center on Route 5.

In the video the user posted, he takes his avatar into the building where he meets its occupants. One of them is an elderly woman who gives the player a Cleanse Tag to ward off the “sinister spirit” hovering around him. The other occupant is the woman’s granddaughter, who apologizes for her behavior and says she’s into “warding off things she believes to be evil spirits.”

Many of you might remember this “meeting” and not think anything of it. But, as the video showcases, you get a message when you leave the house and try to enter it a second time. On the door, it says, “House for sale, nobody lives here.”

Yep, that means you were talking to ghosts the whole time! That is spooky and a fun Easter Egg that many players likely missed. We honestly can’t recall if we knew about that Easter Egg ourselves, so it’s fun to hear about it after so long. But, you have to wonder if other generations had similar stories that haven’t been found yet.

We can say that Pokemon Gold and Silver didn’t end the “spooky tales of the Pokemon world,” not by a long shot. To prove this, you need only look at the Pokedex entries for certain Pokemon. Such as Driftloom, who is said to latch onto children and “carry them into the afterlife.” Or Spiritomb, which is a Pokemon comprised of sinister spirits.

Or, you can go to the most recent Pokemon reveal in Greayard. A Ghost-Type dog Pokemon that slowly drains your life force. Clearly, this world is a scary place to live.

