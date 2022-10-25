Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Ghost Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has just released a new teaser for a brand new Ghost type Pokemon. The marketing for the new games Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet has been the most ambitious yet compared to previous generations and this time we’re getting cute animated shorts about new content.

This latest teaser follows a member of the Naranja Academy Ghost-type Pokemon Club on the hunt for new Pokemon. While traveling down a dirt road, they encounter a Mimikyu and Gengar, possibly confirming these characters will appear in the new games. Eventually they come across a strange candle off the road, a purple miasma surrounds it and when they approach a ghostly dog with shaggy fur emerges from the ground; here’s our brand new Pokemon!

Together the two begin to play a game of fetch, our cameraperson indulging the dog’s playfulness. However each time, they grow more and more tired and well… see for yourself in the trailer below.

It’s likely at the end of the video that our cameraperson just falls asleep, or at least that’s what we hope! Ghost-type Pokemon lore can really go off the rails and there’s a surprising amount of grimness in a children’s JRPG. One of the more famous examples is Drifloon, a Ghost/Flying Pokemon introduced in Generation 4 (Diamond, Pearl) whose Pokedex entry in Pokemon Sun says:

Stories go that it grabs the hands of small children and drags them away to the afterlife. It dislikes heavy children.

You would imagine a Ghost-type Pokemon researcher might exercise a little more caution when out in the woods alone. Even the Gengar they encountered is dangerous, with Pokedex entries claiming that they can steal your life and hide in your own shadow. Let’s just hope our intrepid researcher is just tired from playing fetch.

While we name both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, details are still sparse about this newest Pokemon. It could very well be the case that only one version of the game. We’ll have to wait for more information closer to release, which is only a few weeks away on November 18.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the latest entries in the Pokemon franchise, otherwise known as Generation 9 (has it really been that long). This latest generation takes place in the new region of Paldea, based on the real world Iberian Peninsula (more commonly known as modern day Spain).

This latest generation introduces a new battle gimmick called Terastallization. Terastallization allows Pokemon to temporarily adopt a new typing to power up their moves, or alter their resistances to catch an opponent unaware. These “Tera Types” can vary even among the same Pokemon!

You can try out the new ghost dog and Tera Types when Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet release on November 18!

Source