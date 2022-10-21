Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Has Arrived On Netflix

While Japan has been doing the traditional method of dropping a new episode of Pokemon nearly every week, the West got a different method this time. Instead of weekly drops, we got batches via Netflix. This was the first time Netflix acquired the rights to the franchise, and they made “the most of it” by putting the episodes in bundles for people to watch all at once, then dropping another batch months later. However, they continued the West’s trend of renaming sections of each season. We’re here today because Pokemon Ultimate Journeys has officially come to the service.

This “third entry” is the final one in the Pokemon Journeys run; as such, all the stories are reaching their climax. The first set of episodes will detail Ash, Goh, and Chloe as they each continue their journeys to their unique goals.

For Ash, his journey to be in the Master Class of the World Coronation Series continues. While we can’t say right now where he’ll be at the end of this batch, the Master Class does await him. Don’t forget Japan is way ahead of the West, and they’re preparing for the final battle of Ash vs. Leon right now. But even though we know that match will happen, it’ll still be fun to watch Ash battle his way to the top. Plus, he’ll be fighting some old friends, meeting classic rivals again, and reconnecting with fan-favorite Pokemon along the way.

As for Goh, he’s continuing his quest to be a part of Project Mew. Goh is determined to capture one of every Pokemon to end that journey with Mew. But what new challenges await him to get into the exclusive club? We know that Gary Oak is still vying to get in too, which means Goh and Gary will butt heads along the way. With legendary Pokemon a certainty, and a recent trailer showing the return of ones like Suicune, Goh will have his hands full.

Chloe, meanwhile, is still learning her place in the world of Pokemon. Specifically, she wants to learn more about Eevee and its evolutions. That way, she can know which way to go with her Eevee, who is more of a “mimic” than anything else.

There are a lot of questions going around about Pokemon Ultimate Journeys and where it’ll end up.

Some believe that Ash’s journey might end in this anime. Others wonder when we’ll hear about the next anime, which is further in question due to the studio’s problems. Plus, many are curious about how the battle between Ash and Leon will go.

The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. So take your first step today with the new episodes and get some of the answers you seek!

From World Coronation Series battles to Project Mew missions, what challenges lie ahead for Ash, Goh, and Chloe?



Their adventures continue in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, available now on @NetflixFamily!



📺 Watch now: https://t.co/GIarpb2sW1 pic.twitter.com/KppAOEFD6K — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 21, 2022

