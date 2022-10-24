Red Dead Online Players Losing Lots of Progress Because of Stadia Shutdown

It was a big deal when it was revealed that Google Stadia was shutting down its platform. The cloud streaming service wasn’t the most popular, but it had its moments. Plus, some people liked the idea of playing games on the cloud without having to hold the data on their systems or discs. However, despite it being “a new way to play,” few people wanted to try it out. Or couldn’t for internet reasons. As such, they revealed they were shutting down. The problems from this event are still being felt, including by players of Red Dead Online.

The title was one of many AAA games you could play on the platform, and many people took advantage of it. In fact, some people have put thousands of hours into the game, which shows their dedication to it and Google Stadia. The problem is that they’re at risk of losing their data due to the Stadia shutting down. For some people, that’ll “bomb them back to the Stone Age” and force them to start over on another platform. Not fun or cheap.

You might recall that Rockstar Games said it would allow people to transfer their accounts to other systems. That is true, and many are happy about it. However, there is a catch here, and it’s hurting players. To be eligible for the transfer, you must have played Red Dead Online within 30 days of the shutdown announcement. That’s right, if you haven’t played the game in a month prior to the announcement of the Stadia being done, you can’t transfer your data.

That’s a problem for a lot of people, including this gamer who had over a million dollars in his bank within the game on Stadia but can’t transfer it because he didn’t meet that requirement:

One Stadia player @GGraham72882493 will be losing his 1 million dollars, 1.3k gold bars and 662 ranks due to Rockstar's condition that they must have played within 30 days prior to the shut down announcement. pic.twitter.com/RBvRQRBTp0 — Colour (@ItsColourTV) October 22, 2022

As many gamers will tell you, it’s not uncommon for someone to sink a lot of time into a game, then take a month or so off from it due to playing other titles. October alone has been full of time-consuming games that would take anyone away from an online title they’ve been playing for a while. To be clear, that one gamer isn’t alone. Others have contacted outlets and Rockstar Games to try and show how the 30-day rule hurts them and how much they stand to lose from it.

Objectively, the 30-day rule is an unnecessary restriction. No one could’ve known precisely when Google Stadia announced its shutdown. For all they knew, people didn’t hear about the announcement and played it the next day after a month off, making them ineligible for the transfer.

Whether Rockstar Games rescinds the restriction is up for debate. But you can bet more gamers will come forward and ask for leniency.

Source: Twitter