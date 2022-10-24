Steam Hits A Peak of 30 Million Online Users

Valve’s online gaming platform, Steam has just reached a record high of concurrent users. Yesterday at 14:00 UCT Steam hit a total of 30,032,005 million users. The closest that Steam has come in the past towards meeting this mark was at the end of March when the platform had a total of 29,986,681.

Surprisingly enough of that number, there were only 8,504,647 users who were actually in-game. The rest, most likely, had the Steam app running in the background, or were chatting/browsing the store. Some of them may have been tuned into Dota 2’s international Tournament an event that took place on October 20th and has been going up until yesterday. The event consisted of a double-elimination bracket of 16 teams.

The Dota Tournament will have its grand final on the 30th of October which should contribute to another player spike. In addition to this, the highly anticipated multiplayer to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on the 28th of October, so Steam’s record of concurrent players could actually be bested next weekend.

Steam has slowly been beating its concurrent user record since the start of the COVID Lockdowns. It was here that Steam hit its first 20 million players mark. Since then, the statistic has only grown, with the company beating its record month in and month out – let’s see how long it will take for Steam to hit the 40 million mark.

Have you been following the Steamdeck at all? The console recently shipped over 1 million units since its release this year. David Edmundson, a developer working for the open-source OS KDE spoke during an international community conference held in Spain. Here he let the public know of the statistic and of the interesting software requests that Valve would make of the team (sometimes quite specific due to personal experiences of technological slip up that would need to be avoided.)

