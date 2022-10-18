Halloween Heads Into Red Dead Online Today

Rockstar Games has announced the start of this year’s Halloween-themed events in Red Dead Online. The online version of the popular Red Dead Redemption series has seen its fair share of difficulties this year. However, it’s clear that Rockstar isn’t quite ready to give up the ghost, so to speak, just yet. Thanks to the latest seasonal event, players will be able to dive into some eerie action in the Wild West from today until Halloween itself on October 31.

As detailed in a new tweet, the newest Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission heading into Red Dead Online will be False Hopes & Prophecy. This mission looks set to invoke some spooky supernatural vibes, as it’s explained that word of a seventh-generation cult has started to get around. Players will need to investigate the rumours of grisly rituals that aim to raise the dead, as detailed in-game by Ike Skelding. Skelding will be dishing out some fairly lucrative missions during the Halloween event. As detailed in a blog post from earlier this month, all Hardcore Telegram Missions given out by Skelding will reward players with 3X Gold, RDO$, and XP from today and until the end of October 31.

In addition to the new missions, Red Dead Online is bringing back its Halloween Pass 2, which was introduced last year to a strongly positive reception from players. Those who picked up the Halloween Pass last year will be able to carry on from where they left off, with newcomers able to jump in and start working their way through 15 ranks of seasonal content. Rewards on the Halloween Pass 2 include bloodstained clothes, a variety of identity-hiding masks, plus ammo, consumables and a range of other accessories and cosmetics to help players fly their fright flags in-game.

Red Dead Online will also be adding an All Hallows’ Call To Arms event, which will give players a set of locations to roll up and defend alongside their teammates. These areas include Heartland Oil Fields, Limpany, and the Saint Denis Graveyard, to name a few. Players will be rewarded for their efforts with 3X RDO$ and XP on All Hallows’ Call to Arms modes throughout the rest of this month.

This spooky seasonal event may go some way to appease Red Dead Online players, many of whom have had nothing but disappointments this year. The game was confirmed to be in something of a wind-down phase back in the summer, with Rockstar Games all but admitting that their focus is solely on GTA 6 at the moment. As a result, future support for Red Dead Online is being scaled back, although the game is still being given some love in the form of ongoing seasonal special events, story-based cooperative missions and the game’s competitive Showdown modes and Specialist roles, which players will still be able to take part in. It’s good to see that despite all the creepy content to come, Red Dead Online isn’t completely dying out just yet.

