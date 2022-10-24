God of War Ragnarok Director Doesn’t Want Comparisons To Previous Game

When a direct sequel to a video game comes out, one of the first things that people ask is, “will it be better than the original?” We all know franchises that have failed to capture the essence or fun of a previous title. Sports franchises come to mind as they fall prey to “iteration over innovation.” When movie franchises have direct sequels, and things change between them, like director swaps, fans can’t help but compare the new looks, styles, and feel of the films to determine which is better. The director of the upcoming God of War Ragnarok director doesn’t want that kind of comparison between it and its predecessor on the PS4.

That is because Eric Williams is directing God of War Ragnarok. Williams is a veteran at Santa Monica Studio, the creator of this franchise. The previous director of the games is Cory Balrog, another veteran, and holder of one of the best last names in history. Doug Bowser is up there with him if you’re curious. Anyway, with a new director comes a new “vision,” as we mentioned, and things will undoubtedly look, feel, and play differently under Williams’ instruction. While he acknowledges that, he wishes for this two-part saga to be viewed as one story and not two games to be compared:

“I wanted this to be God of War The North Saga, and if I’m almost invisible in this, and you feel like it’s like Cory secretly behind the wheel, then so be it. That, to me, that’s the best job because I don’t want it to be like, “well, I like that and I don’t like this,” I mean you want it to be continuous almost like the way a book would be written in chapter; so there was the goal to try and do that.”

Williams praised Balrog and noted they were “partners” in all this. Even stating that Balrog gave Williams the job due to him needing a break from it all.

Based on the game’s trailers, the team is on track to make this game a hit. Previews of the title came out recently, and much of what was said was complimentary. They noted how the PS5 beautifully brought the world to life and that the realms that Kratos visits are full of life and details.

They also praised the gameplay and how varied it felt, including the puzzles you solve as you go through the realms. While they could only go in the game for a few hours, it was enough to get people excited about what they heard.

So no matter who led the team during its development, the game is turning out nicely, and November 9th will be anticipated.

