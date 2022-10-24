Fallout 4 Getting PS5 And Xbox Series S/X Update

In a rare and unexpected bit of good news for fans of Fallout 4, Bethesda has revealed that the game is getting an update. As part of the Fallout franchise’s 25th-anniversary celebrations this month, Bethesda has outlined even more series-related content and updates. One of the most notable additions will be a free update for Fallout 4 on current-generation consoles and PC.

While there’s no specific date given yet for the intended update, it’s been revealed that players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC systems can expect the new look and feel of Fallout 4 at some point in 2023. The update will be free for all players on the aforementioned systems and will include some new features that will make the popular post-apocalyptic RPG look and feel even better on the current-generation platforms. These include two new modes, specifically performance mode features for high frame rates and quality mode features for 4K resolution gameplay. Also coming as part of the update will be a number of bug fixes and a number of pieces of bonus Creation Club content.

The latest 25th-anniversary blog post also shared details of what’s happening in and around Fallout 76 for the rest of this month. First up comes the return of the game’s Halloween-themed event, Spooky Scorched, which gets underway today and runs until November 8. Players will need to take down a range of costumed monsters in order to bag themselves a variety of in-game treats. Players can also check in with the Fallout 76 Atomic Shop every day from tomorrow until November 8 to obtain a free daily item.

In addition, active Prime Gaming subscribers can claim the 25th Anniversary Bundle for Fallout 76 from November 2 via Prime Gaming Rewards. The special Anniversary Bundle, which contains the Vault Boy portrait, Shooting Target Suite and Lincoln’s Repeater Lever Action Skin as well as a variety of consumables such as Lunchboxes and Bubblegum, will be up for grabs for Prime Gaming subscribers until February 2 of next year. If you’re an active subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll be able to claim the 25th Anniversary Bundle for yourself via Xbox Game Pass Perks from October 27 until December 27.

We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for a more concrete release date for the Fallout 4 update for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC. While we wait for that, as well as any further news on the Fallout TV series and for next year’s planned Fallout 4 overhaul mod Fallout: London, there’s plenty for players to enjoy in Fallout 76. It seems like now is a good time to jump back into the game to complete special challenges during the Fallout 25th Anniversary event and bag plenty of unique rewards.

