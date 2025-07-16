Ubisoft Reveals Co-CEOs For New Creative Houses Venture

It wasn’t long ago that we saw the investment Tencent made in Ubisoft. Now it appears that their joint venture has finally given rise to a new creative house. This spinoff subsidiary venture with Tencent also has two CEOs to help guide the future of Ubisoft and its extensive catalogue of iconic IPs. However, whether that will be a successful venture remains a mystery for now.

It’s no secret that Ubisoft has been struggling lately with reception. One of the key games to help turn things around was Assassin’s Creed Shadows, a title that underwent multiple delays before it was finally ready for the public. One way to help get things back on track is through this spinoff subsidiary.

Ubisoft Tencent Subsidiary Names Co-CEOs

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re learning that Ubisoft has named Christophe Derennes and Charlie Guillemot as the co-CEOs of this first creative house. In an interview with Variety, Yves Guillemot noted that the responsibilities of the two will be to define the strategy and vision for the brands. Of course, some will point towards the concerns of nepotism, something that Charlie spoke up about.

I’d like to address this question directly, if I may. I completely understand where it comes from, and I want to be clear about it. Yes, I’m Yves’ son. That’s not something I hide from. But my appointment isn’t only about family ties; it’s about what Ubisoft needs at this moment. I’ve spent the last decade building experience both inside and outside Ubisoft, leading teams, managing brands, and navigating change in a fast-moving industry. I also made the conscious choice to step away when it made sense, to learn and grow elsewhere. What matters now isn’t my name, it’s the work ahead. Ubisoft is at a pivotal moment. What’s expected of me is to help push the company forward by bringing energy, focus, and by relying on the incredible expertise that already exists across the teams. I see myself as someone here to contribute, support, and help create the right conditions are in place for everyone to do their best work. – Charlie Guillemot

Charlie noted that there weren’t just structural goals. Instead, they said that they wanted to create the right environment for teams to take the creative and technical risks. That said, we’ll have to see how well these risks pay off after production starts to kick off with this new creative house taking the reins on some franchises.

More details are expected to be released by the end of September. Again, the focus is currently on just three IPs: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

Likewise, this is just the first of these "creative houses" that Ubisoft is putting together. I'm sure there are more than a few concerns going on within and outside of Ubisoft. What the future of these IPs may hold is one of them, but then you also have some within the company who might not have been thrilled about Yves' son taking the reins as a co-CEO in this venture.