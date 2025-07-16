Virtuos Reportedly Laying Off Hundreds of Its Staff

Virtuos might be the next major studio to face the chopping block. A new report has surfaced online suggesting that the studio will start laying off approximately 7% of its total workforce. That would ultimately result in approximately 300 employees being laid off. Here’s what we know so far.

It’s never fun writing up these articles. The video game industry has just seen a significant number of layoffs following Microsoft’s headline fiasco earlier this month. Countless employees were cut from the various studios, we saw game cancellations, and even the shuttering of an entire studio. RIP The Initiative.

Now, it appears that even if you manage to deliver some solid content, you may not be safe from downsizing. That’s the latest information we’re gathering regarding the developers at Virtuos. If the report is to be believed, the developers affected will range from different office locations.

Virtuos Looking To Downsize Its Workforce?

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re learning about a report surfacing online that credits a French journalist’s media outlet, Origami. Virtuos should be familiar to some of you by now. They might not be the powerhouse development studio to deliver their own IPs, but they had their hands on quite a few notable hits.

They have made a name for themselves with the extensive collection of video games they have helped bring to completion as a support studio. Even this year, there are two major titles that this studio had a hand in. The first being The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Serving as a support studio, this remastered edition made a surprise launch into the marketplace, allowing fans to experience the game all over again or for the very first time.

Meanwhile, the studio is also responsible for lending a hand to Konami and their upcoming Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater. While that game hasn’t come out yet, it’s already got a massive fan base eagerly awaiting its arrival in the marketplace.

We don’t have specifics quite yet. However, it’s noted that the layoffs will focus first on offices located in China. There are expectations that their other locations around the world could also be affected, but the extent to which is a mystery for now.