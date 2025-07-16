Best Indie Games in 2025 You Probably Missed (But Shouldn’t!)

Indie games are special for a reason. They were made by passionate teams who aren’t afraid to try new things or push gameplay and stories in clever directions. In 2025, there are plenty of great indie games to play, and we’re going to list the ten best right now for you!

#10 Balatro

We’re going to slightly cheat on this first one, because while Balatro came out in 2024, you likely didn’t know about it until it started getting LOTS of award nominations, including being nominated for “Game of the Year.” Thankfully, that opened many of your eyes, and you wanted to know “what the game is about.”

However, if you haven’t taken the dive, allow us to inspire you. The title is one that blends Poker with Roguelike gameplay, and it’s the most addictive thing you’ll ever play. It’s simple to pick up and do, and then you’ll want to push things further until you get the best hand, combo, and so on. Be ready to go “all in” with this game.

#9 Promise Mascot Agency

Video games can get truly wild, and Promise Mascot Agency is a game that is more than happy to take that “wild side” to the next level. In this title, you’ll go through a small Japanese town that is almost overrun by mascots. What’s wrong with that? These are actual living, breathing entities that are the “embodiments” of certain things, and that means you need to help them do their job and keep them sane. No problem, right?

You’ll drive around constantly, looking to help these mascots and the people around them, all in the name of peace, prosperity, and sanity. Good luck!

#8 Wanderstop

One thing that indie games love to do is throw typical narratives out the window and create something more personal, or even existential. In Wanderstop, you’ll see that firsthand. You’ll play as a warrior who can no longer do battle, and is all but forced to start work at a tea shop set within a magical forest that people travel through all the time.

As the head of the shop, you’ll take the customers’ orders, give them the tea they desire, and perhaps learn something important in the process.

The title is about learning to accept change and be appreciative of what you have in front of you. If that sounds interesting, give it a try!

#7 Hades 2

Okay, many of you likely have heard of Hades 2, but whether you have it or not is up for debate. Technically speaking, the game came out in 2024 on Steam. However, the game is in its “Early Access” form, and thus, is slowly refining itself and building itself up to be something more. As such, you can jump in and help “make it better” by testing yourself in this ultimate roguelike experience.

This time around, you play Melinoë, the daughter of Hades. She’ll fight through gods and monsters to take on her grandfather, the titan Kronos. With all sorts of weapons and blessings at your beck and call, you’ll have plenty of options to get through the hordes of enemies.

#6 REPO

This game you might know about because there have been plenty of Twitch streamers playing it online. R.E.P.O. is an online co-op title that’ll have you and up to four friends going into monster-filled areas in an attempt to get rich off of what you collect. Sound simple? Don’t be fooled. You never know where the monsters are or what you’ll encounter. Plus, while you’re meant to talk with one another to get through the areas, that’ll bring the monsters to you faster!

Timing, speed, and physics are your allies in this title. So, suit up and see just how well you can do! Or, you know, don’t, and watch your friends die around you.

Now here’s a more recent game that has definitely gotten people talking, especially since there’s a LOT of talking in the game itself! Date Everything is the most on-the-nose title for this indie game, because that’s literally what you can do. After having a “bad day at work,” you’re gifted with an item that can literally transform anything in your house into a living, breathing thing, and you can date them if you want to.

Yes. Really.

What has astounded people is that the voice acting for the game features legends from the gaming space, and you’ll want to hear every one of their voices as you unlock more and more “entities” to date.

#4 Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Before you say anything, we know that Clair Obscur Expedition 33 might not SEEM like an “indie game,” but you need to think about what it means to be an “indie game.” This incredible RPG was made by Sandfall Interactive, a team that had only been together a few years, isn’t owned by a AAA company, and wanted to pay tribute to the RPGs that inspired them in the past. Thus, this game was born, and it’s incredible.

You’re on a journey to stop the vile “Paintress,” who is wiping out the world’s population one year at a time. You must assemble your team and venture out into this grim world to figure out the truth and stop the monster before even more people die.

#3 Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

It’s actually appropriate that we go from the last entry to Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, because this game is also one that is about an incredibly deep story and the importance of interactions we have with others.

The title is an RPG where you play a “Sleeper,” which is basically a robot body with a “human mind” within. You’re on the run and are doing all you can to escape your corporate overlords while also trying to find your true place within this universe.

However, the game is so much more than that, and while we won’t spoil the ending, we will say it’s very emotional, so you’ll definitely want to play this game to the end.

#2 Blue Prince

Many of these indie games “came out of nowhere” to shock everyone with how fun they were, and Blue Prince is no exception to that. In fact, the game is one that still amazes and frustrates players in the best of ways.

The title is about a young man who inherits a mansion with a twist. That twist being he has to find the “mysterious 46th room within Mt. Holly,” or he gets nothing. The house’s room structure switches every day, and the way you place rooms within the house will unlock new areas to explore and give you clues to what is really going on.

So, if you’re ready to “bend the house to your will,” the game awaits!

#1 Deltarune

We’re actually going to pull another twist here and NOT talk too much about Deltarune. Why? Because this is a game that you need to experience for yourself. Sure, the title is one of those indie games from Toby Fox that “comes out when it’s done,” and that can be frustrating. However, when it does come out, and you’re done playing it, you’re not the same.

Chapters 3 and 4 dropped in 2025, and people were moved to tears by the characters and story. There are many who wish they could wipe the game from their minds so that they could re-experience it. That’s the level of greatness this title is.