The Rise of VR Gaming in 2025: Best Headsets and Must-Play Titles

Gaming is an ever-evolving thing, and that’s for the best. Things shouldn’t stay stagnant for too long, else they’ll be bad for consumers, bad for businesses, and worst of all, it’ll be boring. VR is what many feel is the “next step” in the gaming hardware industry, and there are some big names trying to put top-tier hardware out there in the VR space and then add games to match it. So, we’ll show you just what VR headsets you might want to try, and then some games to get on them.

VR Headset #1 – Meta Quest 3S

We fully understand that many of you won’t want to get the Meta Quest 3S simply because it’s associated with Meta, aka Facebook, which isn’t exactly the most “morally conscious” company in the world, and hasn’t been for a while. However, if we’re looking at this from strictly a hardware standpoint, the VR headset has plenty to offer.

The 3S gives you not only crisp graphics to enjoy as you play games or watch things through it, but you can do multiple tasks through the screens and see just how far you can push things.

For example, you might be “looking” at one screen, but you’ll be able to handle multiple screens, apps, and functions all at once within your “window.” That means you can watch something on your main screen, realize you hadn’t checked your email in a while, then do so, quickly check something else, and then go right back to the thing you were watching.

Add that to all the accessories that you can add to further enhance the experience, and you can see why Meta is trying to make this the next big thing. Whether it will or not isn’t known just yet, but the effort, in this specific case, is noted.

VR Headset #2 – PlayStation VR 2

In truth, it was only a matter of time before one of the “big three” in terms of console makers dove into the VR field. Sony honestly made the most sense in that respect, as they’re the ones who are going full-tilt with hardware outside of gaming, like TV screens, music devices, and so on, and thus, have the overall “know-how” to make something like this work. Just as important, they have developed not one but two headsets over the years that are VR in nature, and naturally, the second one is called the PlayStation VR 2. Why ruin the branding chain, right?

Anyway, the PlayStation VR 2 boosts many things that make it a true “companion” to things like the PS4 and PS5, including 4K graphics, being able to see in 110 degrees, incredibly eye-tracking technology, 3D audio, and so much more. Sony truly used its experience to the fullest here, and so, if you were to get one, you likely won’t be disappointed.

We won’t lie to you, the sales of the PlayStation VR 2 haven’t been the greatest, but perhaps, you just need to know what games to play on such devices and then see things grow from there. We can help with that.

Best VR Game #1 – Beat Saber

If we didn’t start out with Beat Saber, then why are we even talking about VR?

While many can rightfully make the case that VR headsets “don’t have a lot of games to play,” this is the game that everyone should play if they have one, and they likely won’t be putting it down when they do. The game is as simple as it can be. You’ll use the controllers for the game and slash at objects that come at you. The twist, though, is that everything is being timed and tuned to the beat that you’re playing in the background.

That means you’ll have to truly “go with the flow” to get the blocks cut properly and get the best score. At first, that might seem easy, but when you’re doing songs of all kinds, including ones you may not know? That’s where the fun truly begins.

The best thing about Beat Saber is that it’s been around for so long that there are all kinds of groups and music legends that have lent their songs to the game via DLC, so you’ll be going through the whole collection for some time before you run out of tracks.

Plus, each track has multiple difficulties! So, yeah, get ready for a workout.

Best VR Games #2 – Batman Arkham Shadow

To those who have been ‘keeping an eye’ on the VR scene for a while, you’ll know that Batman has actually already had a VR title. However, it was pretty much a “tech demo,” and no one really paid it any mind. However, things did evolve when Batman Arkham Shadow was made. This time, the game was very much about “being Batman” and feeling how it would be to control him in the VR space. As such, it was widely praised and even nominated for awards.

The game takes place in the universe made by Rocksteady, and the setting is thus. Batman finds out on the 4th of July that there is a new cult group that is following a leader known simply as The Ratcatcher. His followers are causing terror all over Gotham, and you must stop him before it’s too late.

What will interest you here isn’t just the first-person perspective, but the fact that the game will have you meeting certain villainous characters before they turned evil, expanding their stories even further. The game is apparently pretty deep, and when you add that to the intense combat, you can see why people might want more things like this in the future.

Best VR Game #3 – Half-Life: Alyx

Look, we know it’s hard to hear, but we’re never getting Half-Life 3. Yes, it’s hard to admit, but we NEED to admit it so that we can move on with our lives! It’s nice to have hope, but hope for that game is almost like a mirage. You think it’s there…but it’s really not. For further proof that Valve isn’t going to do this, you need only look at Half-Life: Alyx. That’s right, they decided to make a VR prequel to the second game instead of “giving the people what they want” and making the third entry that we all deserved.

…venting over.

In the title, you’ll play Alyx Vance, who is tasked with trying to deal a blow to The Combine before all of humanity can be contained. You and your father are trying to build up a resistance, and do all you can so humanity at least has a shot at making things work in the world and surviving to the next day.

You’ll traverse beautifully rendered environments and do your best against foes with what you have. What is the truth lying at the center of it all, though? You’ll have to play the game to find out!