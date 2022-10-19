Blue Archive Launches A Revolutionary Ivan Kupala Rerun Event

Blue Archive has begun their latest event “A Revolutionary Ivan Kupala“, which is a rerun of the same event from back in January. This rerun of the event includes Renkawa Cherino as a returning banner, but also introduces Ikekura Marina as a second banner. In the original event, Kakudate Karin took Marina’s place as global servers weren’t on schedule to receive Marina yet.

In A Revolutionary Ivan Kupala, players will tackle challenge stages and collect tokens they can use to exchange for in-game rewards. These rewards are generally worthwhile and will allow players to quickly gather items to power up their students. This is especially relevant for students affiliated with the Red Winter Academy as Red Winter Tech Notes and Technical Training items are available in large amounts.

In addition to gathering tokens for in-game rewards, this event features a unique mechanic in the form of a lottery. Players will use special tokens to make draws from this lottery with the main goal of unlocking Amami Nodoka. Nodoka is unavailable through regular play and has to be unlocked through the in-game lottery during A Revolutionary Ivan Kupala. This is similar to Fubuki from the Valentine’s Patrol event last month as she could only be acquired through participating in the event.

You can find out more about Cherino, Marina, and Nodoka below and decide for yourself if they’re worth chasing.

Renkawa Cherino: Cherino is the president of Red Winter Academy. She’s an Attack Striker unit that uses a handgun. Her EX ability is a massive AoE that does middling damage to nearly the entire map, the drawback is its huge energy cost. Her attacks do Piercing damage.

Ikekura Marina: Marina is a member of the student council and serves under Cherino. She is a Tank Striker unit that uses an SMG. Her EX skill is a wide arc that does middling damage but has a low energy cost and reduces the heal rate of those hit. Her attacks do Piercing damage.

Amami Nodoka: Nodoka is one of the students banished by Red Winter’s student council to classroom 227. She is a Support unit that uses an SMG. Her EX ability greatly raises the accuracy of the player’s Striker units. Her attacks do Explosive damage.

Cherino is a good unit for PvE missions where her massive AoE has a chance to shine despite its large cost, she can be used in PvP but largely as a counter for builds that use heavy armored units weak to Piercing in the rear. Marina is a good replacement for PvP tank Tsubaki, while she may not be able to take as many hits, her passive ability to become invulnerable once per match is just as good. Lastly, Nodoka is one of the best PvP supports in the game, the luck of accuracy and evasion can drastically alter the outcome of a match and being able to reliably land hits will snowball a fight in her team’s favor.

A Revolutionary Ivan Kupala will be running in Blue Archive until October 25.