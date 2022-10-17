Kingpin’s Tower Has Some Changes In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A player of Spider-Man: Miles Morales has noticed something very interesting when comparing the game’s version of Kingpin’s tower to the 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man. This new Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the sequel to the 2020 Marvel’s Spider-Man. This sequel will let players play as a different Spider-Man, Miles Morales from Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse. The game still takes place in New York City with few storyline changes. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be taking place one year after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Peter Parker won’t really be involved much, if at all, in the game so that Miles can have more of the spotlight in his Spider-Man journey.

Although, the games appear to not be copies of one another when it comes to the city, and that’s something a player has recently pointed out. The game is supposed to share a lot of similarities to Marvel’s Spider-Man, like mechanics, game world, and many more things. One face we get to see again in the sequel…the one, the only, Kingpin also known as Wilson Fisk. We saw Rhino, Electro, and Doctor Octopus in Marvel’s Spider-Man but in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the main villain is the Tinkerer, who is the leader of a high-tech army.

Reddit user 1400Digg posted this photo below showing a discovery on how the Fisk tower looks different between the two Spider-Man games.

Back in the 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man, the Fisk Tower was under construction, however with the new game taking place a year later, the building is complete which is a great place for players to crawl and swing from. Wilson Fisk, Kingpin, is a largely known villain in the Marvel franchise especially from the comics to the Netflix Daredevil show that is now on Disney+ and the Hawkeye series also on Disney+. Kingpin will have a cameo in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now for PS4 and PS5, with a PC version coming on November 18. Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available on both PS4, PS5, and PC with many interesting mods available.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

In Spider-Man: Remastered is an updated version of the beloved game that was made for both PC and PS5. This game has some of the most incredible graphics many gamers have ever seen. In this Spider-Man game, we met a Spider-man we have never seen before fighting crime on the streets of New York City. This Peter Parker is struggling to balance both his normal life as a teenage boy, between school, jobs, and his relationship with Mary Jane Watson, and his alternative identity as Spider-Man, a hero that is masterful at fighting big crime in the city of New York.

This game has many mods like being able to switch Spidey out for Kingpin, Gwen Stacy, or even Uncle Ben's tombstone.

