The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Gets March 2023 Release

Publisher NIS America and developer Falcom have announced that the 2011 RPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 14, 2023 in North America.

First released in Japan for the PlayStation Portable, this is the first official English release, and many fans of the Trails series call Trails to Azure one of the best entries. The title provides an incredible amount of information about the plot and characters that prove integral to an overall understanding of the lore of both the Trails series and the larger The Legend of Heroes series. Due to Falcom requesting that Xseed Games focus on localizing Trails of Cold Steel, Trails to Azure and its prequel, Trails from Zero, were originally skipped when it came to English localization.

A new story trailer has also been released ahead of the title’s official release next spring.

Trails to Azure is the sequel to The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Zero, and takes place after a time skip. A few months after the game’s ending, the Special Support Section welcome two new recruits–the former gang leader Wazy Hemisphere and Army sergeant major Noel Seeker. As the threats against them grow and powerful figures seek to utilize the powers of KeA, players discover that the attacks are led by mayor Dieter Crois, who declares Crossbell’s independence and aims to control the entire continent by using KeA’s powers.

Players can look forward to playing through the finale of the Crossbell arc, which is a major thread within the entire Trails universe. The combat system has been changed drastically, adding Bursts, Back Attacks, and a fully-customizable car. A number of characters from the Trails of Cold Steel series will also make appearances, and NIS America has confirmed that save data can be imported from The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Zero. Doing so will unlock additional conversations and alternate dialogue.

Additionally, players will be able to transfer their Tales of Azure save data to the upcoming Trails of Reverie. This title was released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2020, and was ported to the Nintendo Switch and PC in August 2021. An English release is planned for sometime in 2023.

Physical copies of The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure are currently available to preorder from Amazon, GameStop, or Best Buy, with a retail price of $49.99. The title can also be wishlisted on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Epic Games Store, Steam, and GOG on March 14, 2023 in North America. The title will be available in Europe on March 17 and in Australia and New Zealand on March 24.

