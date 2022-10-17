Sasha Grey Reveals She’s In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Sasha Grey revealed on Twitter that she is joining the cast of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, alongside news about a new Cyberpunk 2077 promo.

Initially reaching fame as one of the most popular pornographic actors of the 2000s, Sasha successfully leveraged and shifted her career to some degree of mainstream fame. Her most high profile project was as the lead star of Steven Soderbergh film The Girlfriend Experience. Sasha followed this up with work making music, publishing novels, DJing, YouTube, and even some activism.

Today she is also a successful Twitch streamer, but her work as an EDM DJ for over a decade makes her well suited to play Ash, the in-game radio station host of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

In the teaser for Phantom Liberty, Sasha’s character Ash announces her entry to Night City, “to dispense some fresh new beats and dogtown deets.” Her 89.7 GrowlFM would seem to be an underground radio station that will serve more useful than the car radios in the Grand Theft Auto games.

The funny thing is, Sasha already revealed her role in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty about a week ago, when her voice played on this teaser that came along CD Projekt RED’s Phantom Liberty music contest. Fans can actually submit their songs to be added to the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty soundtrack, alongside cash and other prizes. If you would like to participate, more details are in the link.

Now, the interesting thing about Sasha’s character Ash is its entirely possible we will never see her in character in the game, and Sasha’s work is pure voice over. In the messy world of Night City, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine another likable, but untrustworthy, character jumping into V’s life.

What will be interesting to learn what, if any, relationship Ash has with Cyberpunk 2077’s roster. Could she have had a past with Johnny Silverhand or Rogue? Is she from a new generation inspired by Johnny, much like V could have been, out to make her mark on the world? What secrets would she be holding and revealing on her radio?

It’ll also be interesting to find out just how substantial Sasha’s role will be. When CD Projekt RED revealed Project Orion, it was put forward as the reason that Phantom Liberty would be the only DLC coming for Cyberpunk 2077. While it seems like Project Orion has just started development, CD Projekt RED would have to make Phantom Liberty as substantial as possible to satisfy fans. So, it’s possible that will have some procedural generation or roguelike elements, to keep players playing beyond the main story campaign. If that were the case, Sasha would have probably recorded hours of work for Ash to talk to the player indefinitely.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be released this 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

