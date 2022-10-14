New Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Set to Shake Up Its In-Game Music

The new DLC is set to make a change to the in-game radio stations

Haven’t you always dreamt of hearing yourself on the radio, even though there’s a good chance that we should stick to singing in the shower? For all those would-be musicians out there that haven’t quite cracked the big time yet, this could be the chance of a lifetime. The new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC will be introducing a new radio station, and this is one that will offer fans the chance to appear on it.

This new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is set to give fans the chance to submit original music which will then be played on a new Night City radio station. CD Projekt Red’s futuristic RPG has had an unfortunate life since it was released, with the game having countless faults that resulted in a large fan backlash. But CD Projekt Red has brought out a fair few updates and patches in the time since, which have improved the game tenfold, and resulted in quite the gaming experience.

This new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will be called Phantom Liberty, and it will allow players to experience another adventure in this grim city alongside Johnny Silverhand, but it’s the additional aspects that are getting us excited. The story itself will feature Keanu Reeves’s character making a return to once again torment the game’s protagonist V. The DLC will open up a new part of Night City, an area that has been rumored to be a previously inaccessible part of the Pacifica district. There were a few whispers floating around that the DLC would be set outside of the New United States of America, with a possible new hero too, but that has all been quashed recently.

Here’s the meat of the story though; it was revealed on YouTube that a Cyberpunk 2077 music contest would be taking place, and it will give fans a chance to have their original songs added to the DLC. The contest will take place between now and November 30, and only 12 to 15 tracks will be selected by CD Projekt Red, with those songs being added to the community radio station called Growl FM. Not only that but the winners will also receive $3,000, an iZotope Elements Suite of audio plug-ins, and a bunch of other Cyberpunk 2077 treats, including a small statue of V.

The YouTube channel with all the information about the contest

The Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations are one of the game’s best aspects, with multiple stations enhancing the atmosphere that this futuristic city has to offer. The game has over 150 tracks and consists of a multitude of genres and styles that will play havoc with your anxiety as you zoom through the crime-riddled streets in your supped-up vehicle. Radio Pebkac is a particularly wonderful Techno station that is perfect for driving around Night City, with the pumping beat and fast tempo mirroring the setting wonderfully.

This could be a great opportunity for an up-and-coming band, singer, or DJ to get their name out there, so good luck to all those musicians that enter this contest, we could be hearing your newest track on Growl FM.

