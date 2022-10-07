Splatoon Teams up with Pokemon for the Next Splatfest

If Pokemon starters are any indication, the fire team should rule over this Splatfest.

Every month, all Splatoon players face each other in team-based contests, called Splatfests. Everyone can pick a side between three available teams and compete in Turf Wars to earn Super Sea Snails and improve their gear. The next Splatfest is a collaboration between Splatoon and Pokemon. It will kick off on November 11, 2022, and end on November 13, 2022.

Splatoon 3 is one of the most popular games on the Nintendo Switch. It sold over 3.45 million copies in Japan within the first three days of launch, surpassing Pokemon Black and White as the fastest-selling video game of all time in Japan.

Regularly, Splatoon 3 hosts themed events by signing collaborations with other famous games or brands. Players join a team based on their preference, like if they prefer mayonnaise or ketchup, or using a fork or a spoon. They are then thrown into the Splatfest, a big event where the teams face off in Turf Wars.

Turf Wars are the most common game mode in Splatoon 3. Two teams have three minutes to cover the entire map with their team’s color. If painting around seems easy enough, the other team has the exact same goal and will try to spray their ink over yours. This leads to some heated battles until the timer is up. The team who covered the highest percentage of the turf wins the round.

During Splatfests, three teams face off instead of two. These teams always revolve around a specific theme. The first Splatfest of Splatoon 3 was Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors, while the second was Gear vs. Grub vs. Fun.

For this third Splatoon 3 Splatfest, two of Nintendo’s most popular franchises are teaming up for this next Splatfest. No, Chris Pratt as Mario won’t make an appearance, but Splatoon brings Pokemon into its next Splatfest.

This event will begin on November 11, 2022, exactly one week before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players will have to answer the eternal question: are you more grass-type, fire-type, or water-type? Depending on their answer, players will join the green, red, or blue team in this new Splatfest.

The choice of a starter Pokemon is always an important decision to make in Pokemon games. Splatoon is bringing this headache to its next Splatfest, asking players to side with one type of Pokemon and defeat the others.

All Splatfests participants will win Super Sea Snails, a type of in-game currency that helps improve your gear. Of course, the winning side wins more of this precious currency.

Splatoon 3 is available on Nintendo Switch. The Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest will begin on November 11, 2022. You will have until November 13, 2022, to pick your side and spray your ink in this Splatfest.

