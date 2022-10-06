Super Mario Bros The Movie Just Got Its First Premiere Trailer

The day we have all been waiting for has finally come, the day we get to hear Chris Pratt as Mario, the beloved plumber from our childhoods. Today, Thursday, October 6, Nintendo hosted its very own The Super Mario Bros. Movie Direct, lasting almost ten minutes where we got to see clips from both Chris Pratt and Jack Black, who plays Bowser in the film.

Earlier this week, Pratt took to his social media to share that “this one is VERY special,” and that everyone needed to prepare to get blown away! And that, sir, we did.

The trailer starts off with us getting to see Jack Black’s Bowser in action, and goodness we didn’t expect to see what we did. This movie is definitely going to hit home for all families as children come to know Mario and adults get to come back and revisit this amazing world that is Mario. We only got about two lines from Chris Pratt as Mario in the premier trailer, but those were enough for us to see that he has this in the bag, even not doing the Italian accent. Many fans were afraid of the much-loved Mario that had grown up with being…in other words, ruined by a bad voice. While other fans trusted Pratt with the voice acting and boy, were they right. He did a fantastic job in just the few lines we got to hear. Let’s take a look at the premiere trailer below…

It has been a while since the last time we saw Nintendo do anything in the TV industry since the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. film didn’t do too well, the plumber brothers Mario and Luigi haven’t had a chance to return to the big screen yet…but that day is fast approaching.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will have Chris Pratt voicing Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Charlie Day will play Luigi, Mario’s younger brother, Jack Black will voice Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Knog, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charlie Martinet, who voiced Mario and Luigi in the games, will also have a voice cameo which we can look forward to.

Nintendo has teamed with Illuminating for this film. They are the same animation house that brought us Minions. Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, who is the creator of Mario, are both producers for this film.

We will be seeing more of this film again soon, as it said in the direct, but for right now, that’s all we know. The movie is adorable and many fans excitedly await its release which is on April 7 in theaters, in 2023.

