System Shock Remake’s Release Date Window Revealed

The real system shock is the realization this remake is six years in the making.

The Steam listing for the upcoming System Shock Remake has now given a partial release date.

The listing now shows March 2023 as its release date. Observant fans have also noted, checking on SteamDB, that this release date was just recently updated on the Steam store page.

It is important to determine that this release date is new, because over on GOG’s store, their listing still shows the same game to be coming up for release this December 31, 2022.

While we cannot entirely rule out that the game will release on GOG three months before Steam, all the circumstantial evidence would make that unlikely. As a refresher, this project had a successful Kickstarter all the way back in 2016, where Nightdive Studios had collected a solid $ 1.3 million in funding. Unfortunately, two years later the same studio admitted that they had lost control of the project. Too much ambition and failing to define the limitations for this remake would lead to Nightdive placing the remake on hiatus. Thankfully, they renewed development a few months later. So between 2018 and 2022 was when the studio actually managed to push this project forward.

To clarify further, there were two other System Shock projects, that are related to this one but are completely different projects. There is a smaller rerelease, called System Shock: Enhanced Edition, which uses the original game code. System Shock: Enhanced Edition is an update of the original game to make it playable on modern PC OSes, AKA Windows and Mac. This version of the game was also made free for people who still had their original copies of the game.

The sequel to the original game: System Shock 2, also received its own rerelease to modern platforms. Unlike the original, System Shock 2‘s code actually holds up well. This rerelease mainly makes it possible to play the game on Linux and Mac, by using WiNE as a compatibility layer.

System Shock 2 is getting a System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition, which will still use the same code but updated for better compatibility with modern computers. This version will even be compatible with VR, as Nightdive has gamely demonstrated. System Shock 2 Enhanced Edition will also be a preorder bonus for System Shock Remake, on both Steam and GOG.

All of these rereleases and remasters are projects by NightDive Studios. With all that taken into account, System Shock Remake is the most ambitious of all these undertakings. This project features upgrades, not only to the graphics, but enemy AI and even the mechanics itself.

All these System Shock games may have been cutting edge when they were released, but fans will all note the different ways they have not held up. With System Shock Remake, Nightdive has endeavored to recreated the feeling of the original games and bring it up to date with modern expectations.

In our preview for System Shock Remake, our writer Thomas Wilde had noted that some of the new elements are surprisingly reminiscent of System Shock 2, as opposed to taking inspiration from other games such as Dead Space or Halo.

Will this System Shock Remake be too loyal to the original vision? Or did Nightdive Studios give themselves enough slack to break new ground? We will find out soon enough when System Shock Remake finally releases.

