System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition Is Getting A VR Mode

The enhanced remaster of System Shock 2 will have a full VR mode, say the developers. That’s right, you can now experience the mother of all first-person psychological horror games in virtual reality.

The news comes from IGN, following a tweet from developers Nightdive Studio that showed System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, being played with a VR controller. According to CEO Stephen Kick, Nightdive will release the VR version of the game as a separate entity. Nightdive is already working on the remaster of System Shock 2, as well as a complete remake of the original System Shock.

Our Notifications: "Is System Shock 2 EE still a thing?"

Us:🐒🔧 pic.twitter.com/nYgX0xnVBa — Nightdive Studios (@NightdiveStudio) January 10, 2021

The VR mode will expand across the entirety of the game’s story, as well as its multiplayer mode, and anyone playing with in VR will be able to crossplay with those playing on PC. Kick adds that one of the inspirations for the project was Half-Life: Alyx.

Personally, I think that might be too much for my little heart. System Shock is creepy enough without having the sights and sounds piped directly to your face. I get weak at the knees just knowing there’s a VR version of my own personal horror white whale, Alien Isolation, and that’s a spiritual successor to the System Shock games.

The System Shock series’ revival has stalled recently, with System Shock 3 switching publishers from the troubled Starbreeze to Tencent last year. At last report, development was behind schedule, but hopefully the injection of good old Tencent cash can help get the long-awaited sequel into our hands.

The remake of System Shock, meanwhile, has been in the works for some time. Nightdive released a demo last year. System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition and the remake will likely be released at around the same time, though we don’t yet know when that will be.

Source: IGN