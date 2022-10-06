Hoshikuzu Telepath Anime Announced, Key Visual Revealed

An anime adaptation for Hoshikuzu Telepath was announced on Thursday along with the series’ first key visual. The series will adapt the original four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Rasuko Ōkuma. No other details regarding the Hoshikuzu Telepath anime have been announced.

Hoshikuzu Telepath Manga

Hoshikuzu Telepath first began serialization in the seinen magazine Manga Time Kirara in 2019 and has since released just two physical volumes with Volume 3 set to release on October 27. The first volume released in July 2020 with the next a year later in September 2021. The manga ended up being nominated for an award at the 2021 Next Manga Awards in the “Best Print” category, one that Oshi no Ko by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari ended up winning, a series that also recently received an anime announcement. There have been no announcements of an English release of the Hoshikuzu Telepath manga.

Hoshikuzu Telepath is Ōkuma’s first popular work. While there aren’t any other known publications from the author, Ōkuma was also one of many authors that took part in an anthology series for the world-renowned Laid-Back Camp (Yuru Camp). Ōkuma also was one of 20+ authors that contributed to the Slow Start Anthology Comic that was released in 2018.

Konohoshi Umika is a high-schooler who is very bad at communicating with others. Feeling almost like an alien trapped on Earth with nowhere to belong, one day she meets a girl who claims to be an actual alien! Synopsis via MANGA UPDATES

Sci-Fi Anime

Sci-fi anime is becoming a dying breed in the modern age of anime. While there has been a handful of sci-fi anime that have stepped above and beyond others around the time of their releases, there’s no denying that the once-dominant genre of the medium is becoming one of old. When we talk about recent gems of sci-fi anime including Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song, 86 Eighty-Six, and now Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, which is currently airing, searching for sci-fi anime from the past few years won’t take you much time at all and that’s where it becomes frightening.

Earlier this year, I wrote a feature article about the six-episode series (two-part movie) titled The Orbital Children. In this, I detail how the genre is becoming a dying breed in the medium and how only eight space anime have been released since the start of 2020 compared to the 30+ isekai-themed anime. Now, Hoshikuzu Telepath could possibly give us yet another sci-fi anime to add to our watchlists in 2023, along with Dr. Stone and Edens Zero…And that’s it. And what’s even more upsetting is that Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima doesn’t even consider Edens Zero a sci-fi series, rather he considers it a “space fantasy” series.

