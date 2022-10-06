Battlefield 2042 to Launch First Live-Service Event Next Week

Almost an entire year after it was first released, Battlefield 2042 will be hosting its first live-service event from October 11 until October 25. Titled The Liquidators, the event will introduce a new version of the game’s Conquest mode, inviting players to take part in close-quarters squad-based combat.

On the official website, the dev team gives a brief summary of the event’s backstory. The Dark Market sends in Liquidators when a competitor threatens to undermine their business. As players might expect, these Liquidators consist of a savage hit squad that specializes in “involuntary asset liquidation.” Players will be tasked with eliminating enemy squads and capturing critical areas in the process.

Check out a trailer for The Liquidators Event below.

The smaller, infantry-focused version of Conquest mode, Tactical Conquest, will invite players to smash some skulls while attempting to capture and keep three flags. A squad will win a round by depleting the enemy tickets, and the dev team reminds players to make good use of Spawn Beacons and potential flank routes. Teamwork is the name of the game, and the player count for the limited-time mode will be rotated during the event period. During the first week, matches will be 8v8. During week two, matches will be 16v16.

By earning Ribbons in Tactical Conquest, players can unlock unique rewards, including an Epic “The Shield” Player Card Background, the Epic “Kinetic Caliber” AM40 Weapon Skin, the Epic “Wrecking Crew” Dozer Specialist Set, and the Legendary “Trojan Horse” M1A5 Vehicle Skin. Players can also snag a Login Reward and a free themed Headgear and Weapon Skin from the in-game store.

Originally, Battlefield 2042 was slated to receive heaps of new content following its release in November last year, but DICE quickly gave up on those plans after the title failed to land with audiences. Failing to land may be an understatement–in April, the title dipped below 1,000 concurrent players on Steam. In June, EA made an official statement promising players that the game hadn’t been abandoned and that new content was being worked on. Season 2 began in August, and although the game’s remaining players did praise the many bug fixes it introduced, it was far from being enough of a carrot to lure back those who had already left for greener pastures.

In February, one Battlefield 2042 player started a petition to demand refunds for the buggy title. As of writing this article, the petition is still active and has amassed 233,617 signatures to date.

Battlefield 2042 was first released on November 19, 2021. The title is currently available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In September, the 2.1 Update brought a massive number of bug fixes and improvements to the title, and also reworked the Renewal map to improve gameplay.

