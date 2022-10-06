Skyrim: Anniversary Edition Lands On The Epic Games Store

In further proof of the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” formula, Skyrim: Anniversary Edition has just launched on the Epic Games Store. The game that definitely broke the mould for immersive RPG adventures has seen more releases and re-releases than we’ve had hot dinners. Still, the most recent Anniversary Edition of Skyrim is now available for PC players on the Epic Games platform.

For those who may have inexplicably missed it, Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is something of a major upgrade from the original Skyrim base game, which launched way back in the heady days of 2011. It was a simpler time. The Skyrim of today is packed with a whole host of additional goodies that newcomers and even hardened veterans of the original will enjoy. The Anniversary Edition includes all three of the DLC expansions; Dragonborn, Dawnguard and Hearthfire. It also has overhauled graphics and visual effects, not to mention improved load times.

In addition to all that, the Anniversary Edition introduces a special Survival mode into the iconic RPG, meaning that stocking up on those sweet rolls will become more vital than ever before. Fishing is also introduced as part of this particular edition of Skyrim, alongside an incredible amount of content from the game’s Creation Club. Amongst these special additions are the Saints and Sinners quest content and the Rare Curios content and in-game mechanics. Basically, there are a lot of enhancements and upgrades mixed in with a variety of additional items, spells, quest material and other overall improvements to the gameplay.

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition was also released recently on Nintendo Switch, although its launch on the portable console platform hasn’t got off to the smoothest start. Many Switch players have had problems with unstable frame rates and have also taken issue with the game’s $70 price tag on the Nintendo eShop. Over on the Epic Games Store, players can bag themselves a copy of Skyrim: Anniversary Edition for a somewhat more reasonable $50, if they fancy getting their hands on the epic adventure plus all the new bonus content.

Although the price point is pretty questionable for a game that’s over a decade old, Bethesda seems to feel justified in its pricing decisions, possibly down to the additional content upgrades that the Anniversary Edition offers. Either that or they’re just really confident in this game’s ability to consistently sell and perform.

Unfortunately, it appears that the game’s eventual successor, The Elder Scrolls 6, is still way, way off on the horizon at this point. Still, it might be worth revisiting Tamriel’s coldest and most inspiring province all over again while you wait. That’s if you haven’t been before, or actually, even if you have. There’s just no getting away from Skyrim’s appeal, no matter what platform or version you might have played it on.

