A Global Creative Office Has Been Announced by Ubisoft

You may have heard of a little video game studio called Ubisoft, known for publishing the Assassin’s Creed series and the Far Cry series. Of course you have, we’re just being foolish. There is some big news coming from the French studio though, and it could affect some of its future games. Ubisoft has announced that it will be setting up a Global Creative Office, which will be designed to help the business give more autonomy to specific game studios.

The announcement regarding this Global Creative Office was announced via a press release today, in which the company explained that “the overall goal is to boost creativity and ensure that the highest level of quality in the execution and delivery of Ubisoft’s game.” As we said, this could have major benefits for some of the studios that develop some of Ubisoft’s games, they could very well be getting a little bit more freedom.

As it was explained in the press release (which you can read in full here) that Ubisoft is planning on moving away from a concentrated organization so that key partners can be given extended support, which in turn aids in the success of the portfolio of games on offer. Ubisoft said, “Building on the group’s vision, each pole will leverage its expertise to dive into the specificities of the audiences, game design, and technology.”

The decision to build this new creative aspect was born from the input that Ubisoft CCO Igor Manceau has had on the company. However, it has been revealed that Manceau will be leaving his role at the studio in November, after only a year in the seat due to “personal reasons.” Manceau has been instrumental in refining the group’s creative vision and has laid some great new foundations down so the organization can thrive.

With Manceau leaving, it means someone needs to fill that role, and the decision was made to elect the senior vice president of studio operations Marie Sophie de Waubert in that role temporarily. To ensure that there is a smooth transition, Igor will continue to refine the creative structure of Ubisoft in close collaboration with Marie Sophie de Waubert until he officially leaves.

CEO and co-founder of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, threw his two cents in as well by adding, “In a fast-moving industry, it is essential that we continue to adapt. I am very grateful for Igor’s contribution to refining Ubisoft’s creative approach and for his commitment to bringing fresh ideas that level up the way we create.”

It has already been quite a busy year for Ubisoft, with the company announcing new titles for the iconic Assassin’s Creed series, and the studio’s next big game being hit by another inevitable delay – yes Skull and Bones, we’re talking about you. Let’s see what creative direction Ubisoft will be heading down, come November.

