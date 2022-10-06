Sims 4 Developers Working on ‘Laundry List’ of Updates for Next Upcoming Patch

EA has taken to their blog to announce that the developers are currently investigating a slew of issues players are encountering in Sims 4. With the Sims 4 being such a long-running game, there are of course going to be plenty of bug issues that pop up here and there. The developers are well aware of the community’s issues thanks to the Answer FAQ, which allows players to report problems that they would like to see fixed.

The blog post from the EA site discusses the ‘Laundry List” of issues the developers are attacking. The issues range from half-torsoed children, siblings inviting each other to prom which results in romance, and plenty of other crazy ones. The Sims 4 is packed with a ton of expansions such as the new High-School themed setting, a Werewolf expansion, and of course the massive Star Wars expansion. These types of issues are bound to pop up when the game is as large as it is. And let’s not even talk about the involvement of mods; those can cause all sorts of issues.

Here’s the list of the community concerns EA is investigating and aiming to resolve in the game update this month:

Thank you for all your patience and valuable help in reporting! Please continue sharing with us any issues you’re experiencing on Answers HQ.

In related news, The Sims 4 is about to get a major boost to possibly bring in even more gamers. Mainly, it’s going free-to-play. We do need to be clear here on something–it’s not fully going free-to-play, but rather, the base game is going free-to-play starting October 18. Why is that a key distinction? Because when it comes to The Sims, extra expansions and DLC content makes up a huge slice of the gameplay experience. That stuff will still be given a price for you to pay if you want to add it to your game, but if you just want to try out the main game and see what kind of Sim-Life you want to have? Learn more about The Sims 4 going free-to-play right here!

Currently, the developers are working on the next Sims 4 update, but the community should expect to see most of these (if not all) of the linked issues above resolved. However, we do not know when this update is exactly coming so stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news.

Are you excited about the upcoming fixes? Did you see any of these bugs in your version of the game? Let us know in the comments down below!

