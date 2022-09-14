The Sims 4 Going Free to Play Next Month

There are certain titles out there in the video game world that almost boggle the mind in terms of how popular they are, mainly because some of these titles aren’t exactly the epic shooters or massive narratives that gamers have grown very accustomed to over the years. Yet, they are very special in their own rights as they’ve brought many people into the gaming fold and thus should be praised. The Sims is one such title because this simulation game about daily life has been going on for what feels like forever. Now, The Sims 4 is about to get a major boost to possibly bring in even more gamers. Mainly, it’s going free-to-play.

We do need to be clear here on something–it’s not fully going free-to-play, but rather, the base game is going free-to-play starting October 18. Why is that a key distinction? Because when it comes to The Sims, extra expansions and DLC content makes up a huge slice of the gameplay experience. That stuff will still be given a price for you to pay if you want to add it to your game, but if you just want to try out the main game and see what kind of Sim-Life you want to have? By all means, do that without paying a penny.

Naturally, the team behind the games had something to say about this.

“EA and Maxis have welcomed millions of The Sims players over the years, and have watched in awe as they unleashed their imaginations, discovered and connected with ideas, experiences and versions of themselves, both in-game and real life,” an official press release announcing the major change for The Sims 4 stated about the new status of the title. “With The Sims 4 base game going free, the team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful experiences for players, and will continue to develop and release packs, Kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future.”

To help enforce that notion, the teams also revealed that on October 18, there will be a special Summit featuring the team that’ll dive deep into the future of the franchise and reveal what is already on the books in terms of new content. Oh, and for those who have already purchased the game, the team at Maxis wants to reward you for your service. So if you already have the game, or you buy it before October 17, you’ll get the Deluxe Lux Kit for free, which is content that’ll get you a special oasis for all sorts of adventures.

It also should be mentioned that this free-to-play situation will apply to basically all consoles and PC, so no one will be excluded from getting to play it for free.

Source: ComicBook.com