Black Clover Movie Release Date Set for March 31, Trailer Revealed

The highly anticipated Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie will be released in theaters across Japan, and globally on Netflix, on March 31, 2023. A new trailer and key visual were revealed on the official Black Clover Twitter page as part of the big announcement. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be animated by Studio Pierrot and is set to be anime-canon only (the movie will contain nothing but new material never seen before in the manga).

The movie was previously announced to release sometime in 2023 during the 7th Anniversary celebration of the series back in March of this year along with a preview trailer, which you can watch below. All of the main cast from the series will be reprising their roles in the film with Toshihiko Seki set to voice the Previous Wizard King Konrad. The movie was first announced when the anime series came to a temporary end back in 2021. During the 2021 Crunchyroll Expo, Asta’s voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara stressed that he grew a love for the series. “But I really don’t want it to end here,” said Kajiwara. “I hope you’ll continue to support us then, too.”

Black Clover series Director Ayataka Tanemura talked about the harsh deadlines the staff faced during the production of the series but continued on to reassure everyone how much the staff loved working on the series. “If there is a continuation, I hope to see you all again,” said Tanemura.

The Black Clover anime series first began airing in October 2017. The series received a ton of criticism at its start for its choppy animation and basic composition. The series was even rated around a 6.7/10 on MyAnimeList to start. But since then, the series has grown into something special to behold. With its ratings skyrocketing as the production for the series began to improve, and episodes trending on Twitter because of gorgeous animation, Black Clover has become one of the most popular shonen anime of modern history.

Black Clover went on to become Crunchyroll’s most-watched series in 2020, according to the streaming service. The series was streamed in more than 87 countries and territories all over the world, with Asta and Yami’s fight against Dante ranking as the 6th best fight of 2021 by Crunchyroll as well, which you can watch below. The series came to an unfortunate temporary ending in 2021 with episode 170 with the movie announcement coming shortly after.

Written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, the manga first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2015. Since then, the hit shonen series has become one of the most popular in the past decade. The series has released a total of 32 volumes with Volume 33 on the way this November. US-based publisher VIZ Media picked up the English license for the series and has published the first 30 volumes with Volume 31 slated to release this December. Black Clover currently has over 17 million copies in circulation as of October 2022.

Tabata announced earlier this year that he would be taking a three-month hiatus to prepare for the final arc of the manga. Now, with the final arc underway, it’s only a matter of time until one of the more iconic shonen manga of modern history will be coming to an end. And there’s no doubt that Black Clover will be read by generations to come. So for now, let’s enjoy this ride together, Black Clover fans, and trust Tabata as we’ve always done to give us a stellar ending to this incredible journey.

Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem—he can’t use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can’t use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing’s for sure—Asta will never give up! Manga synopsis via VIZ Media

