Modern Warfare 2 to Reportedly Add FOV Slider on Consoles

PC players won’t be the only ones able to adjust their field of view.

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will soon be entering its first open beta on PlayStation, some users found interesting information in the game’s files. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly add a field of view slider option for both first-person and third-person views.

According to PlayStation 5 beta files, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could add an option to adjust the field of view in the game. This allows players to customize their interface to zoom out of the default view and see enemies they would normally miss.

If this option exists in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it was missing from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Only PC players had this feature on Call of Duty: Warzone and Activision didn’t reveal any information about a FOV slider on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

According to various leaks that began last month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could include this popular feature when it launches this October. Activision didn’t yet confirm this information, but the beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 begins in two days – we won’t have to wait long before finding out if this rumor is true.

The first reports about a field of view option on consoles came from Metaphor, a Warzone content creator. The streamer said that sources told him FOV sliders were “confirmed for last-gen consoles for all IW9 projects”. IW 9.0 is the name of the latest game engine co-developed by Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will run on this new engine that brings improved AI, a new water simulation system, better 3D directionality, and immersive audio.

Activision will hold a Call of Duty Next showcase on September 15. If the company doesn’t mention the field of view slider for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 during this event, the first streams of the game during the open beta that starts on September 16 should give us more information about this highly requested feature.

If the PlayStation beta begins in Early Access on September 16, players from other consoles will have to wait longer to get their hands on the latest Call of Duty game. The Early Access beta on Xbox and PC begins on September 22, while the open beta on all platforms starts on September 24, 2022. The beta launches at 1 PM ET and will run until September 26, 2022.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta files also mention a launcher system or hub for the game. There is no additional information about this feature at the time of this writing.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will come out on October 28, 2022. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

Source