Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Announces Beta PC Requirements

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on October 28, Activision shared more news about the PC requirements to play the game. If your PC is not a war machine, we have some bad news for you.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 requires 25GB of storage. This is more than Valorant (23GB), but way less than Call of Duty: Vanguard and its storage size of 36GB – 61GB if you want to play in 4K. Take this storage size with a pinch of salt though: chances are the game will be heavier at launch. You still have some time to clear your backlog and make some space for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 before it releases on October 28, 2022.

Here are the minimum specs to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s public beta:

OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bits (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Memory: 3GB

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage Space: 25GB

If you want to enjoy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s public beta at its best, here are the recommended PC specs:

OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bits (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video Memory: 3GB

RAM: 16GB RAM

Storage Space: 25GB

For both the minimum and optimal specs to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, your PC will need an internet connection and a DirectX 12 compatible system. The recommended graphic drivers are NVIDIA 516.79 or AMD 21.9.1. If you want to hear your enemies before they shoot you, your sound card will need to be compatible with DirectX.

The beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 opens in two days – but not for everyone. PlayStation users will get their hands on the game before everyone else. Players who pre-ordered the game get Early Access from September 16 to September 17, 2022. Other PlayStations enthusiasts can play the game from September 18 to September 20, 2022.

Xbox and PC players who pre-ordered the game will get access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta from September 22 to September 23. On the same dates, the beta will be available for all PlayStations users once again.

For those who didn’t pre-order the game and don’t play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation, the open beta will begin on September 24, 2022. It will only run for the weekend and end on September 26, 2022. The beta sessions begin at 1 PM ET and support crossplay.

Playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta unlocks various rewards, from animated emblems to stickers and weapon blueprints.

The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for October 28, 2022. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

Source