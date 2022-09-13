This Is What You Can Get From Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Beta

Activison has revealed what in-game items you can get from playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s upcoming beta sessions.

These items can only be earned in the beta itself, but will carry over when the beta ends and the game properly launches. While we have already reported on the beta session dates, these items are also dated for specific beta sessions.

These items are only available for players on PlayStation platforms, in the sessions dated between September 16 to 17, 2022, and September 18 to 20, 2022.

Emblem ‘Smashed It’: Unlocks at Operator Level 2

Charm ‘Buckle Up’: Unlocks at Operator Level 4

Player Cards ‘Passed the Test’: Unlocks at Operator Level 6

Sticker ‘Operation First Blood’: Unlocks at Operator Level 10

Weapon Blueprint ‘Side Impact’: Unlocks at Operator Level 15

These items are available to players on all available platforms, in the sessions dated between September 22 to 23, 2022, and then September 24 to 26, 2022.

Operator Skin ‘Collision’: Unlocks at Operator Level 18

Vinyl ‘No Competition’: Unlocks at Operator Level 19

Sticker ‘Safety First’: Unlocks at Operator Level 21

Vehicle Skin ‘Floor It’: Unlocks at Operator Level 26

Weapon Blueprint ‘Frontal Impact’: Unlocks at Operator Level 30

These items will later be available on Call of Duty: Warzone 2 when that game releases on October 28, 2022, so if you aren’t going to be part of the beta, you still have a chance to experience this content. If you are going to join in the beta, make sure to preload the beta this Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6 PM BST.

While the beta schedule and item exclusivity indicate a preference for PlayStation players, that preferential treatment may not last for very long. Earlier this year, Microsoft brokered a deal to acquire Call of Duty parent company Activision Blizzard King. While the deal has not fully closed, it already has huge implications for the industry, and the cross platform future for its franchises. In fact, Sony and Microsoft recently had a back-and-forth about the future of Call of Duty on the PlayStation platforms, with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan revealing that Microsoft only offered a deal to keep the franchise with them for only three years. If you’re a PlayStation owner, this may be your last chance to experience this preferential treatment on your preferred platform.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be released on October 28, 2022 for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S consoles. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be the first Call of Duty game since 2017 that will be published on Steam. Activision will share more details about both games, as well as the newly announced Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, on the next Call of Duty NEXT event this September 15, 2022.

In the meantime, you can read more of our coverage of the upcoming Call of Duty games below.

Source: Techradar