Babylon’s Fall’s Service Terminated Beginning February 2023

It’s been a constant story of failure for Babylon’s Fall since it launched in February 28, 2022. From poor critical and fan reception to sinking player counts, from 650 concurrent players in the game’s launch week, to as few as ten by a month later, it has been loss after loss for the PlatinumGames developed and Square-Enix published live-service action game. Both parties have attempted to turn around the fate of the game with a second seasaon, but their efforts have been in vain, with a message today being posted on the official Babylon’s Fall website, outlining the end of the service, beginning February 27, 2023. Sadly the game couldn’t make it for a full 365 days.

The message to fans reads,

Greetings Sentinel Force, Thank you very much for playing Babylon’s Fall, With the desire of delivering an exhilarating online multiplayer action RPG set in an elaborate high fantasy world, we launched the game’s official service on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and have continued to undertake additional development and operations. However, it is with deep regret to inform you that we will be terminating the game’s service on February 27, 2023. As a result, we will also cancel the large-scale updates that we had planned. In terms of the plan moving forward, Season 2 will run until Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as scheduled, and the Final Season will begin with the maintenance scheduled on the same day. This Final Season is the period during which you can earn the ranking rewards of Season 2. As a way of expressing our gratitude to all our players, we plan to implement as many events and other initiatives as we can, leading up to the end of the service.

The same post outlines a range of key dates that will be reached before the service ends in February, beginning with the ceasing of the game’s premium currency, Garaz today, as well as the removal of the digital and physical versions of the game from sale across both PC and PlayStation platforms. November 29, 2022, will mark the moment when Season two ends and the third and final season begins, while sales of the premium battle pass will end. There will be end-of-year/new year rewards as December transitions into January, while the game’s final Event Mission waves begin ahead of the service ending on February 27, it’s at this date, that the “Hanging Garden” player hub is shut down along with the game.

The final comments from the Babylon’s Fall development team read,