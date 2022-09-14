Persona 5 Royal Gets New Trailer Ahead of Current-Gen Launch

Persona 5 Royal remains a fascinating game years after its initial launch. Fans are well aware that they can actually play the game right now, but only if they have a PlayStation system. It’s also worth noting that this game is the upgraded version of the original title that set the world on fire back in 2017. Before then, the Persona franchise was a niche RPG franchise at best and only had acclaim from those in the know. Since then, people have become obsessed, desperate to play the past games in the series as well. They’re going to get their chance when the game finally goes multi-platform on October 21.

This has been a long-requested title from gamers on all sides. For five years now, you either played it on the PS4 or you didn’t play it at all. While that’s not exactly an unheard-of thing given how platforms want their exclusive titles, it felt a bit wrong that the franchise would be so restricted when it was clearly able to run on other systems. Even a PC port would’ve satisfied many, but those wishes went unanswered until this year when it broke that PC, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch would not only get Persona 5 Royal, but would get the previous two mainline games as well a bit later.

We’re almost a month away from the big release, and as a result, Atlus decided to drop a new trailer about the game so that fans can be even more hyped for what’s coming.

There isn’t even a one in a million chance that our Phantom Thieves could ever lose. 🔥



Persona 5 Royal takes over modern platforms on October 21, 2022. Pre-orders are available now! pic.twitter.com/c6SiUdSjeq — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) September 14, 2022

Very loosely, as we’re sure many of you know the story by now, you’ll play as a young man who is blamed for a crime he didn’t commit. Transferred to another area of Japan, he finds like-minded people his age who have the ability to enter the realms of people’s hearts and turn away the evil that is inside of them. It’s not an easy thing, and thus they have to rely on their abilities and their special avatars known as Personas to cut through the darkness and bring light back into the world.

The title is incredibly balanced due to how it gives you full days to go and do things, such as romancing certain people, going to school, strolling through the streets of Shibuya, and much more.

But that’s not all! There’s also the “1 More” Special Edition!

And of course the Phantom Thieves love a little extra treasure! ~



Pre-order the Persona 5 Royal 1 More Edition now on @ShopAtlus! 💎 https://t.co/HcUN8A9yAY pic.twitter.com/lpBFPotofH — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) September 14, 2022

Yes, if you get this edition, you’ll get access to all sorts of goodies that’ll satisfy your Phantom Heart. It’s hard to ignore such a sweet collection of merch.

The game’s release is a little over a month away, but fans can’t wait, and hopefully, the ports live up to the standards of the original.

