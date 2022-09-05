Fable Not Ready to Be Shown Yet, despite Xbox Studios Head’s Excitement

It’s fair to say that it’s been a while since we had any word on Fable. The reboot of the iconic and much-loved adventure game was first revealed back in 2020. However, since that short initial clip that made its debut at the Xbox Games Showcase in July that year, it’s been pretty quiet on the news front.

That’s still kind of the case, however, there’s a bit of an update on how things are going over at Playground Games. Xbox Game Studios Head Matt Booty has been sharing some insight on the state of Fable in a recent interview. Speaking at a panel during this year’s PAX West, Booty has clearly got the same level of anticipation as many of us in the gaming community when it comes to this game. You can check out the Fable announcement trailer right here to give yourself goosebumps all over again.

According to Booty, the development on Fable is so impressive that he’s constantly asking the team at Playground Games to show off clips and footage from the upcoming RPG adventure. However, he also reveals that they’re understandably reluctant to do so as yet, given that the game isn’t quite ready to be shown off. “They don’t want to show stuff early before it’s ready to go,” Booty explains, “but if there’s one game where that’s kind of flipped around, where every time I see something I say, “we should show this,” it’s Fable, because there’s a lot of cool stuff.”

This is reassuring, as Booty has also acknowledged that some players may have had their doubts about the reboot of such an iconic game being handed over to the team best known for making Forza Horizon racing titles. However, he also added that the devs at Playground Games have “proven that they get it,” at least certainly in his eyes, that is.

Despite this, Booty has made it clear that he still feels that Fable is the exception to the rule when it comes to showing things off before they’re ready. While he explains that “part of my job is giving air cover to the team,” he reiterates that at the end of the day, Playground Games are in control when it comes to sharing Fable content ahead of its release. “The team has made it very clear that I am not going to be able to show anything until it’s ready,” Booty states, meaning he’ll be joining the ranks of the rest of us in waiting for some new footage of the potentially groundbreaking reboot.

As far as a release date for the Fable reboot goes, we’re still in the dark. However, as with all things, it’s far better that Playground Games takes its time in getting such a legendary title right. Fable will be available on Xbox Series X, Series S and PC when it does eventually launch. It’ll also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

