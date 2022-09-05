The Expanse: A Telltale Series Might Release before The Wolf Among Us 2

Telltale Games has been through a lot of changes over the years. It was once considered the defacto studio in video games when it came to crafting narrative-driven adventure games, but it quickly began taking on more projects than it could handle and it resulted in the company’s eventual downfall. The newly resurrected Telltale Games has since revealed multiple games that it is working on. These include The Wolf Among Us 2 and The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Both games are currently slated to release in 2023, but the studio is keeping quiet about which one will arrive first.

The Wolf Among Us 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed The Wolf Among Us, and it was initially revealed back in 2017. However, this was before Telltale Games declared bankruptcy and had to cease operations. The game was later re-revealed at The Game Awards in 2019. It is now being developed by the newly formed Telltale Games (created by LGC Entertainment) and it is a joint development alongside AdHoc Studio, which is comprised of developers who originally worked at Telltale Games. We also know that the new version of the game is being built on Unreal Engine 4, but there has not been any word on if this is still the case.

Given that The Wolf Among Us 2 was announced (twice), it would make sense to assume that it will be the first game to be released by the new version of Telltale Games. However, this might not be the case after all. When a Twitter user asked about which game would release first, Telltale Games responded by saying: “No answer to give there yet. But both are currently slated for 2023. Best we can say for now.”

The Expanse: A Telltale Series was revealed at The Game Awards in 2021 and it looks to be coming along nicely. The developer recently released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming title. On the other hand, when asked about when fans can expect to see a new update on The Wolf Among Us 2, Telltale responded by saying: “Not for a while, Reg. Gotta let the devs, dev. We are being super careful not to overhype, overly soon.”

In related news, New Tales From The Borderlands, which is the sequel to Telltales’ Tales From The Borderlands, is being internally developed by Gearbox and is set to release this October.

The Wolf Among Us 2 will be released in 2023 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is also set to release next year on the same platforms. As both games have previously been a part of The Game Awards, there is a chance that either of them could make an appearance at The Game Awards 2022.

