Microsoft Announces Fable to Close Out Xbox Game Showcase 2020

Microsoft closed out their Xbox Games Showcases 2020 event with a franchise gamers have been asking to return for awhile — Fable!

Yes, Microsoft dropped the mic and has officially announced the return of Fable. The trailer was only an announcement so we didn’t get plenty of details about the upcoming game, but judging from the epic CGI trailer, we should expect an awesome ride. Fable is set to release for both Xbox series X and PC.

Check out the announcement trailer for Fable down below:

Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X and Windows 10.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcases 2020, is filled with some awesome announcements and the show has just come to an end. We’ve seen an extensive look at the highly anticipated shooter — Halo: Infinite, a tease for State of Decay 3, and much more. Make sure to catch up on the latest Xbox news right here!

source: YouTube