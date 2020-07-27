There A Reason Why Forza Devs Are Working On Fable Reboot

If you watched last week’s Xbox event, then you were given a look at several upcoming and anticipated video games for the Xbox Series X. There is certainly quite a big range of video games in development with even more still tucked away from a big reveal. For instance, we’ve seen the anticipated gameplay for Halo Infinite, the next big RPG from Obsidian Entertainment called Avowed, but one of the biggest reveals came at the very end of the show, a Fable reboot.

While Fable has a massive audience around the world that is eager to give the new reboot a chance, there is one element that has people questioning Microsoft’s decisions behind the project. Developing the game is Playground Games which is a studio that has only brought out the Forza racing series in the past. It’s a unique project for the development team, but for those wondering just why a mainly racer developing video game studio is working on a classic action RPG title like Fable, Xbox Game Studios head, Matt Booty, revealed what made the studio stand out.

Matt Booty spoke with The Guardian who brought up the Forza studio working on Fable. According to Matt Booty, the reason that Playground Games stood out for the studio is that the developers take great care in the attention of detail to their big open-world environments and this is something that would really work out well for Fable. Of course, that’s not all that it takes to get the IP, as Matt Booty claims that the developers at the studio also is passionate about the IP.

“I just look at what Playground has done with the Horizon series – that attention to detail, the ability to represent these naturalistic landscapes. They also have a real passion for the IP and a unique point of view on what’s core to Fable. Everything I’ve seen as the game progresses tells me this is going to be a very high-quality release.”

We’re sure that for the development team who is mainly responsible for the racing Forza franchise, they are likely eager to dive into a fresh new project. However, it’s likely just as equally difficult as the studio is working on an IP that has been requested for several years and already is established. Perhaps we’ll see the studio capable of taking the elements that gamers loved from the past while also bringing in something fresh for players to enjoy on the next-generation Xbox platform. Unfortunately, we’re not sure just when this game will hit the marketplace quite yet.

