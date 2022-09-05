13 Best PlayStation 4 Games Set on an Island

Islands are honestly great settings for video games as they offer a wide array of ways to go and feature story, gameplay and more. So if you have a PS4 and want some “island adventures”, we got some options for you.

#13 Path of Exile

Path of Exile is a title that very much embraces the action-RPG genre better than almost anyone. You play as someone who was banished to a dark land, and must now use the power that lies within you to rise up and claim revenge. You’ll choose your class and then take on hordes of monsters as you explore the realm you are in, and get stronger over time.

The game is known not just for its depth in terms of gameplay, but in terms of content. The game has had so many expansions that only NOW are we getting ready for Path of Exile 2. So don’t miss the chance to play this and see how it all started.

#12 Crysis Remastered

While very much ahead of its time, Crysis Remastered does its best to bring back the classic franchise to the modern era and improve a lot of what they couldn’t before.

In the game, you partake in a mission on a chain of islands, but soon find yourself fighting an alien invasion. Your only ace in the whole is the nanosuit that you wear. You’ll be able to improve it to fit the playing style you want to have. Whether it be a stealthy assassin, or a full-on destroyer of all alien life.

Choose your path and your weapons and get to work.

#11 Oxenfree

What happens when a night of fun turns into a supernatural terror? You’re about to find out when you play Oxenfree. You play as the young Alex, who is trying to have fun with her friends and new stepbrother on an island when they accidentally open a rift to another dimension.

What happens next is entirely up to you. How you talk with everyone on the island (both real and from beyond) will affect your status, and the decisions you make will guide the story for better and for the worse.

With so many mysteries to unravel, and dangers to avoid…will you be able to make it out the way you came in?

#10 Fallout 4 Far Harbor

When it comes to Fallout, you always need to expect the unexpected when you travel to a new place. And in Fallout 4 Far Harbor, you’ll find that out the hard way. You are part of a detective agency and must go off the coast of Maine in order to look for a young girl who is apparently in a colony of synths.

When you reach the Far Harbor, you’ll find that the place is much more feral due to the radiation that is flooding the area.

But in the midst of that is a potential civil war between three groups, and it’s your job to help keep the peace all the while completing your mission.

#9 Dead Island Definitive Edition

The Dead Island Definitive Edition is one that many fans would likely agree is the best version of the game just because of all the improvements they made to the title over time (it was a bit rough when it first came out…yet we’re still eager for a sequel that may never come…)

Anyway, In Dead Island Definitive Edition, you’ll play as someone who went to an island paradise, only to find out that they’ve been now stuck on an island full of zombies, oops.

Whether alone or in Co-Op, you’ll need to fight your way through the horde in order to make it out alive! Think you can do that?

#8 The Forest

You have survived a crash from a jet, and have ended up in a forest. This should be a good thing for you, but it’s anything but. Because in The Forest you’ll have a day and night cycle that will push you to the limit in terms of survival.

In the daytime, you’ll have to go and scavenge around the forest looking for supplies and materials in order to survive.

But then, at night, cannibal mutants come out of their caves and will seek you. You must fight them or create ways for them not to get to you so that you can make it until the morning comes.

How long will you survive in The Forest?

#7 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

The Crash Bandicoot games were one of two major franchises that helped put Playstation on the map (Spyro the Dragon being the other one of course). And for a long time, people were hoping that they would get the chance to play them again, or get to try them out for the first time. Enter the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, a modern update of the original three titles, and in a way that helps everyone.

Because not only are the graphics improved, there are some quality of life changes that helps you out in terms of gameplay, camera, and more.

So if you’re looking for some nostalgia, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is ready and waiting.

#6 The Witness

If you’re looking for something truly special in terms of “Island setting” then The Witness is one for you. Mainly because it’s as simple as it can be…for a puzzle game.

You wake up with no memory of who you are, on an island that is full of puzzles, and it’s your job to try and solve them all so you can figure out the truth and get off this hunk of rock. The only catch being that there are over 500 of these things, and each one is unique, so you will definitely be tested.

But not in a way that patronizes you. If you are stuck on one puzzle, go and find another! What it takes to get them all done.

#5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Dragonborn DLC

The Elder Scrolls franchise is still very much waiting the arrival of its next main title, so now might be the time to journey back to Skyrim and see all that it has to offer. And as the The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Dragonborn DLC proves, it’s had a lot to offer from start to finish.

This being the final main addition to the game, you will go to an island off of Morrowind and learn more powers, fight new enemies, and get the chance to face off against the first Dragonborn!

This might be the end of a journey, but it might be the spark that ignites you to try and play through another one.

#4 Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

If we’re being honest here, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was very much the title that the franchise needed at the time. Because in the leadup to III, things were going well, but then things got too convoluted, and many wondered if the story was worth exploring anymore.

As a result, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag put you in the Caribbean and set “just have fun being a pirate”, and guess what? Fans did!

They got to command their own ship, work with Blackbeard, and make their own way as Edward Kenway.

Experience the title that made a big impact for years to come by playing Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

#3 Far Cry 3

Arguably the most iconic Far Cry title ever, Far Cry 3 puts you on an island with…well let’s just say some really crazy people and expects you to try and survive. All the while going through various psychodelic drugs, fighting off an army, and possibly being a part of a ritual that could save the world or doom it…it’s a lot.

Survival is the name of the game here, and you’ll need to do your best to outlast all of those who come after you, including a certain woman who truly wants a lot from you.

If you think that the later Far Cry titles got a “little too big”, then jump back into Far Cry 3 and you’ll see why fans loved it so much.

#2 Tomb Raider 2013

There are a LOT of Tomb Raider games out there, ok? And some of them honestly aren’t the best, but when the Tomb Raider 2013 reboot came around, everything changed. Made by the team at Crystal Dynamics, they made a more grittier and realistic Lara Croft for everyone to control.

Sure enough, in this new version of her timeline, she had to survive on an island with threats everywhere, and her skills at their most basic. Lara had to rise up to save herself, and it’s quite challenge. So if you want to see the new way that her story began, you’d be wise to get this title.

#1 Ghost of Tsushima

Can there really be another game on the top of this list than this? After all, Ghost of Tsushima is easily one of the best games made in the last few years, and was one of the “cappers” on the PS4 era.

The game puts you as a samurai who is desperate to protect an island from the invading Mongols, and doing so will put you in grand sword duels, as well as showcasing the kind of samurai that you want to be.

As you go about the island, you’ll meet people that will further ingrain you to the world. Do their sidequests and see how the world grows before you. Your people, and the island, need you, samurai. Will you rise the occasion?