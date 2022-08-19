Arkane Austin Shares A New Deep Dive Redfall Video

Earlier this year, news that the upcoming vampire-slaying co-op FPS Redfall would be delayed into 2023 was met with some disappointment. However, the game’s developers at Arkane Austin have been working hard at keeping eager gamers up to date with trailers and updates. Now, as part of publisher Bethesda’s appearance at this year’s QuakeCon event, fans have been treated to an in-depth look at Redfall and how Arkane Austin has brought the game’s world to life.

The new 20-minute-long video features an interview with key players in Redfall‘s development team. The lineup includes Arkane Austin’s studio director Harvey Smith, art director Karen Segars, creative director Ricardo Bare and lead producer Aaron Carter. One of the main topics discussed in the clip is how the team brought the extensive open-world of Redfall to fruition. You can check it out for yourself right here.

As a co-op oriented, story-driven FPS game, Redfall looks set to be a fun and challenging adventure for squads of up to four players. However, the game can be played solo for those who enjoy slaying the supernatural all by themselves. As explained by the team in the clip, one of the studio’s main aims with Redfall has been to create an enticing combination of gameplay components that Arkane is well-known for across a larger open-world environment. It certainly looks as though their work could pay off if the gameplay footage shared already is anything to go by.

The game’s level design has been created by developers who worked on the Talos I space station from stealth action FPS Prey and the gorgeous city of Dunwall in the beloved Dishonored series. So, as far as prestige goes, Redfall‘s team has it in spades. In terms of sheer scale, the game’s map is certainly sizeable, with both Smith and Segars commenting on how just one area in Redfall is bigger than the whole of the Talos I space station from Prey, which is apparently the size of five football fields.

The video also gives those hungry for some vampire-hunting action a look at both the characters and combat in Redfall. Players will be able to take on the roles of telekinesis-wielding Layla Ellison, cryptid hunter Dev Crousley, sharpshooting hero Jacob Boyer and ingenious engineer Remi De La Rosa. Some of the game’s gorgeous environmental design and its dynamic day/night cycle are also highlighted in the clip. The action takes place in the small-town island-based location of Redfall, Massachusetts. After being isolated from the outside world by bloodthirsty vampires, it’ll be down to players and their team of remaining residents to stop the spread of the evil creatures. It all looks pretty enticing and players will no doubt be more than keen to sink their teeth into the game’s huge world of adventure when it launches early next year.

Described as Arkane Austin’s “most ambitious title yet,” Redfall will be heading to PC and Xbox Series X and Series S at some point in the first half of 2023.

