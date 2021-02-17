A Free To Play Star Wars: Hunters Game Is Coming To Nintendo Switch This Year

There’s been quite a bit of hype surrounding the Star Wars IP when it comes to the video game industry. After Disney acquired the rights to the Star Wars franchise, it was unveiled that EA would have the right to develop video game titles exclusively for ten years. That would put the developers into 2023 but that’s since changed. We received word that Ubisoft was developing their own Star Wars game while EA claims that they will continue developing titles for the IP as well.

This move was a bit of a surprise but it looks like players can expect Massive Entertainment, the development team behind The Division franchise to be the masterminds of this upcoming project. While we don’t know much of anything about that installment quite yet, we do have another Star Wars game being produced under Zynga. It looks like a Star Wars third-person shooter will be coming out later this year and best of all, it’s set to be a free-to-play title.

Star Wars: Hunters was unveiled during the Nintendo Direct video stream that happened earlier today. This project only had a small teaser released so we’re still waiting for more concrete details to emerge in regards to how this game will play and handle. With that said, we do know that this title will be taking place after the fall of the Galactic Empire and will be a battle arena-style game. Players will be fighting it out in different famed Star Wars locations but we don’t have any gameplay footage quite yet to see just how the gameplay will look.

Additionally, it does look like there will be new characters facing against each other. We got a small glimpse of these individuals during the teaser but something tells me we’ll probably see more not only at the game’s launch but perhaps in future updates released on the title. For now, we only have a teaser and the expectations of seeing this game launch later this year. Fortunately, it won’t be just a Nintendo Switch exclusive as it’s slated to release on mobile smartphones as well.

