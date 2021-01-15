Outriders System Requirements Unveiled

A new FPS from the developers People Can Fly is coming out this year but if you’re not familiar with the studio name then you might know them best from Bulletstorm and Gears Judgement. Their next upcoming title is known as Outriders, this is an FPS that features cooperative gameplay with players being able to freely drop in and out at any given time.

This game features an odd hostile world where players are gunning through creatures to reach an energy source. People Can Fly has a pretty solid track record with FPS and as a result, we have some pretty high expectations for this upcoming game. So far the gameplay footage looks a bit similar to the likes of Destiny where players will head into an area and fight off a slew of enemies before moving on.

It wasn’t long ago that we got the news of Outriders was delayed from 2020 into a February 2021 launch window. Then it was once again delayed from February 2021 to April 1, 2021. This was to allow the development team to further polish the title up for its launch into the market. Now we have news of what the system requirements will be for the PC platform which you can check out in full down below.

PC System Requirements

Minimum

CPU: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750TI / AMD Radeon R9 270x

HDD/SSD: 70GB

Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel i7-7700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

HDD/SSD: 70GB

Source: Gamesradar, YouTube