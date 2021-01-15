New Little Nightmares 2 Gameplay Footage Takes Viewers To School

The first installment to the Little Nightmares franchise was a mega-hit. Fans couldn’t get enough of this overly creepy atmosphere as we took the role of a young female girl trapped in some type of hellish nightmare. Players went through this game as a side-scrolling platformer filled with hazardous obstacles and freakish giant humans that opted to see our heroine’s demise. As players jumped, sneaked, and ran through the various levels, the game came to an end with us wondering just what happened. It was clear that there was more to this story for players to dive into and thankfully the developers are bringing out a sequel.

Little Nightmares 2 is coming out this year and it’s filled with the same kind of horror we’ve come to love from the first game. This time it looks like our heroine from the first game is taking a side character role of sorts. Instead, players will be stepping into a new role that features a young boy with a paper bag over his head. The two will be going through another dangerous journey but this time around it looks like there is more combat featured.

While the game was delayed out of its intended launch window of 2020, we don’t have a long wait to endure now. In fact, a new trailer was released online to showcase some of the gameplay we’ll have to endure when we step into this horrific platformer. In the latest gameplay footage, we get a look at the school where we have to deal with quite the unusual teacher.

You can check out the latest trailer in the video embedded above. As for when you can get your hands on a copy of Little Nightmares 2, the game is set to officially launch on February 11, 2021. Mark your calendars and prepare to get a copy for either the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. With that said, it’s worth mentioning that you can expect a version to launch later this year for the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 console platforms.

