Naughty Dog Ramps Up Hiring For Next Game

Naughty Dog is a massive name in the video game industry. This Sony first-party studio has been around for years now and has put out some incredible exclusives into the market for the PlayStation brand. Over the year’s we’ve seen countless hits release into the marketplace and now that we are moving on to the PlayStation 5, there’s no word as to what the studio is working on next in terms of video game projects, but we do know that Naughty Dog is looking to hire on some more staff to work on that mysterious next project.

As mentioned, Naughty Dog has been around for years and you might have gotten their first big experience with the studio on the PlayStation with Crash Bandicoot. Since then we’ve had Jak and Daxter, Uncharted, along with The Last of Us. For now, it looks like the next project we know officially connected with Naughty Dog is the HBO series being adapted from The Last of Us franchise. However, the news is pretty scarce on that front as well.

Come work with us! We're making something very cool!🤐 https://t.co/ZGU6W3cAKU — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 14, 2021

With that said, Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann has taken to Twitter and alerted the community that they are currently hiring for their next project. As you can guess, there have been no details attached to what the video game is about but from the job posting, it seems that Naughty Dog has several areas to fill in their studio. Of course, whatever they bring out, it will likely keep that cinematic and highly detailed world the company is known for with their video games.

If you happen to be in the video game industry and looking for a new gig then Naughty Dog has everything from animation, art, production, programming, and more available. For the full breakdown of what Naughty Dog has available, you can check out the tweet sent out online embedded above.

