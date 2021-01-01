Bandai Namco’s Upcoming Video Game Will Be Their Most Expensive Project Yet

When it comes to video game projects, there’s a ton of money that development studios require to see them finished. Some games even break the budget of blockbuster movies and likewise, there are titles that sell massively well that typically reward those that opt to take a chance on a video game project. Still, with games costing as much as they do now, it’s a bit tricky to spend money on projects that are too far away from other already established franchises.

Regardless, it looks like one company is going forward with a project that will be their most costly title to date. This is coming from Bandai Namco who holds a large robust collection of titles available at their disposal. Recently, Bandai Namco developer, Katsuhiro Harada took to the Piro Live New Year’s Even Special 2021 live stream where he alerted followers that the higher-ups of Bandai Namco have approved the project budget.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the specifics of the budget, but it’s said to be the largest budget for a video game project in Bandai Namco’s history. Likewise, there’s no word as to what the video game will be about or what franchise it may be connected to. With that said, we do know at least one developer involved which is Katsuhiro Harada.

If you’re not familiar with the name, then this is the guy who is mainly known for his work on the Tekken franchise. He’s been apart of the franchise from the start, but again we don’t know if this title is connected to the Tekken IP or not. In fact, during the conversation, it’s reported that Katsuhiro noted that he will not work on any other fighting game outside of Tekken, but he wasn’t ready to say what this upcoming project is at this point.

Source: Gematsu