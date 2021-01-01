God of War: Fallen God Now Has A New Release Date

There is so much love and fandom for God of War. The franchise got its start back on the PlayStation 2 and now years later we are getting ready for the next thrilling installment, God of War: Ragnarok. While details are essentially nonexistent at this point with the video game installment, we do know of another God of War medium set to hit the market.

If you didn’t catch the announcement before, God of War: Fallen God is a mini-series comic that’s set after the events of God of War 3. There was a period after Kratos defeated the Greeky mythology gods in which we don’t know what exactly went on. This gap is going to get straightened out with this comic book series which comes from Dark Horse. Now originally, the limited comic book series was set to come out this past year, but I’m sure you can guess what happened.

2020 was not a kind year, to say the least, and it forced so many projects were pushed back. From video games, movies, novels, television series, comic books, the list goes on, everything under the sun seemed to have been pushed back from the 2020 calendar year. It’s all thanks to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak that struck the entire world. We’re still dealing with this messy virus and while it’s become quite the staple of 2020, we’re hopeful that 2021 becomes a better overall year for everyone.

For God of War fans that not only means the upcoming launch of God of War: Ragnarok, but also this upcoming limited comic book series. Dark Horse has note marked the first issue to debut on March 10, 2021, although we’re uncertain just how many issues this series will come packed with. Fortunately, the storyline that shows Kratos leaving Greece and moving to Norse mythology will soon be told. Here’s hoping that we don’t have any other major events that push this storyline even further behind.

