Cyberpunk 2077 Expansions & Multiplayer Announcements Coming 2021

One of the most anticipated video game titles for 2020 has been CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The video game development studio is highly regarded after their release of The Witcher trilogy. Naturally, after their success with such an iconic RPG series will have players eager for whatever the studio opted to do next. We knew it would be a futuristic RPG with plans to make a game bigger and better.

It took years before the game finally launched into the marketplace but we finally have copies available. This game released on December 10, 2020, and it was clear that the studio needed a bit more time to work out all the bugs and issues. In fact, there was a statement put out by the development studio themselves alerting fans could request refunds if they wish. Now the focus is getting the game up to par with expectations from both fans and the development studio. Bugs may be flocking the game across all platforms, but Cyberpunk 2077 is still receiving plenty of positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

The studio also made the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077 receiving DLC expansions along with a multiplayer component. Originally, it was said that the expansions would get detailed ahead of the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 but after several delays, the studio opted to hold off until the game launched. Now that the game is launched, it looks like the studio is once again holding off after they continue to work on several updates for the game.

In a recent investors call, CD Projekt Red revealed that they would be bringing out information for both the expansions and multiplayer component in early 2021. Right now, their main goal is to get Cyberpunk 2077 to run well enough to get the title working as intended across all platforms. Hopefully, the expansions release without too many issues as the base game and we know that the multiplayer component alone is likely going to be a good way off.

Source: Gamesradar