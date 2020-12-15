Resident Evil Village Producer Claims The Best Elements From The Franchise Are Present

Resident Evil has been a pretty long-running video game franchise. We’re going on over 25 years with this series and if you’ve been around for each installment then you might be eager to get your hands on the next installment. Resident Evil Village is the eighth mainline installment where fans will once again embark on another survival horror journey. One of which that Resident Evil Village producer Peter Fabiano.

Resident Evil 7 was the last mainline installment that took players into a new storyline. After Resident Evil 6 launched, it was clear that this game series took a turn away from the traditional survival horror elements and focused more on the action combat side of things. Capcom really delivered with Resident Evil 7 which featured a new engine and tossed players into a first-person perspective. While the game was praised, Capcom didn’t opt to bring out the next installment right away. Instead, the studio delivered two remakes for the earlier installments of the franchise.

Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 both received proper remakes with the latest development engine. However, rather than continue on with remakes, the studio opted to deliver Resident Evil Village, the eighth mainline installment that would once again put players back into the role of Ethan Winters of Resident Evil 7. After Chris Redfield pops back up in Ethan’s life, a new whirlwind of problems hit our protagonist, leaving him to venture out to find Chris and get some answers.

Now a new statement was given to IGN from Resident Evil Village producer, Peter Fabiano, saying that fans can expect the best elements from the entire Resident Evil franchise. You can expect combat, exploration, puzzles, and mysteries to solve. Currently, Resident Evil Village is slated to launch in 2021 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms. So far it doesn’t appear that anything has been adjusted after the development build of the game leaked online.

Source: IGN