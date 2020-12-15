Nintendo Switch Receives Surprise Among Us Launch

2020 has been a year filled with the unexpected. With the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak forcing us to stay indoors and refrain from gathering together, there was a real hunger for entertainment. Some games became massive at launch with players diving into the gameplay with friends and family online. However, it was a surprise to see one game get a massive amount of attention well after its original launch.

You have all heard about Among Us. It’s a game that we can’t escape and can easily sink plenty of your hours into. Among Us, players are members of a space crew that is tasked with different duties. However, among the crew is an impostor whose job is to take the crew out without getting caught. Each time a crew member’s body is discovered the crew gathers together and discusses who may be the impostor among them.

Prep the airlock and join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!!#AmongUsGame by @InnerslothDevs is available today on #NintendoSwitch! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/RTrsLS02tV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2020

It’s a game that works out well on smartphones and PC platforms. With the ability to type out your text quickly or logging onto a third-party call for discussions, gameplay happens rather smoothly. However, we now have the game available on the Nintendo Switch platform. It’s the same game with all the features available. Furthermore, players can enjoy the title with other platforms as well which allows the player base to grow even more.

What may set some players back a bit on the Nintendo Switch is that you to type your text out on-screen which is a bit slower using a controller. It’s likely something that will need to be accounted for with the voting countdown as you’ll likely have a bit longer of a wait for some players to get a chance in asking or answering questions.

Source: Twitter